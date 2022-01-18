  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 7:48 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to campaign for Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll. As per sources, Mamata Banerjee will be the ‘national face of the anti-BJP unity’. However, her party - the Trinamool Congress will not contest the election in that state, SP vice-president Kiranmay Nanda said on Tuesday.

    “The Trinamool Congress will not contest in Uttar Pradesh and will support Samajwadi Party in the fight against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee will hold virtual campaigns along with SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow and Varanasi. She will be in Lucknow on February 8 and attend a virtual campaign. She will then hold a joint press conference with Akhileshji,” Nanda told reporters after the meeting.

    Banerjee will also visit Varanasi later in February, but the date is yet to be fixed, he said.

    “She will visit Varanasi for a virtual meeting,” Nanda said and noted that most of the campaigns are being held virtually due to Covid restrictions.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    During the high octane West Bengal assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party had solidified its alliance with TMC after Yadav vowed to support Banerjee and defeat the BJP. “We will support Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections to defeat BJP who wants to win by spreading hatred. In 2017 as well, they won in Uttar Pradesh by propagating hatred,” Akhilesh Yadav had said.

    Akhilesh Yadav shares a very cordial relationship with Mamata Banerjee and had even attended the grand opposition meeting hosted by the TMC supremo in January 2019.

    The election to all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 7:48 PM IST
