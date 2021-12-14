UP Election 2022: BJP to set up 'aspiration box' to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto

According to Suresh Khanna, chairman of the Sankalp Patra Committee and UP finance minister, the box would go around all 403 Assembly constituencies to solicit public input.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will set up an 'aspiration box' to solicit public input on problems that can be included in the party's manifesto, which will be issued before the Uttar Pradesh elections that are due next year. This is an attempt to interact with the public and be part of the party's state-wide campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin the 'UP No. 1 Suggestion Aapka, Sankalp Hamara' campaign on December 15.

According to Suresh Khanna, chairman of the Sankalp Patra Committee and UP finance minister, the box would go around all 403 Assembly constituencies to solicit public input. He said the BJP administration had done numerous significant initiatives to better the standard of life of the people of the state. He stated that the BJP also created the Sankalp Patra in 2017 based on public feedback.

Khanna stated that they ran for office based on the promises made in Sankalp Patra. They have kept all of their pledges. He stated that the party would reach out to individuals in all Assembly seats and solicit ideas from all segments of society. Khanna went on to say that people's suggestions will be gathered via creating conversations with members of the Sankalp Patra Committee and different social and corporate sectors in all of the state's main metro towns. Suggestions will also be accepted via websites, e-mail, and missed phone calls.

In other news, Congress politician and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will outline her party's agenda for women. The women's manifesto of the UP Congress will be the first of its kind. Priyanka Gandhi revealed that her party has prepared a separate platform for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, offering them unlimited LPG cylinders and free transit on government buses if elected.