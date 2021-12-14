  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: BJP to set up 'aspiration box' to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto

    According to Suresh Khanna, chairman of the Sankalp Patra Committee and UP finance minister, the box would go around all 403 Assembly constituencies to solicit public input. 

    UP Election 2022 BJP to set up aspiration box to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will set up an 'aspiration box' to solicit public input on problems that can be included in the party's manifesto, which will be issued before the Uttar Pradesh elections that are due next year. This is an attempt to interact with the public and be part of the party's state-wide campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin the 'UP No. 1 Suggestion Aapka, Sankalp Hamara' campaign on December 15.

    According to Suresh Khanna, chairman of the Sankalp Patra Committee and UP finance minister, the box would go around all 403 Assembly constituencies to solicit public input. He said the BJP administration had done numerous significant initiatives to better the standard of life of the people of the state. He stated that the BJP also created the Sankalp Patra in 2017 based on public feedback. 

    Khanna stated that they ran for office based on the promises made in Sankalp Patra. They have kept all of their pledges. He stated that the party would reach out to individuals in all Assembly seats and solicit ideas from all segments of society. Khanna went on to say that people's suggestions will be gathered via creating conversations with members of the Sankalp Patra Committee and different social and corporate sectors in all of the state's main metro towns. Suggestions will also be accepted via websites, e-mail, and missed phone calls.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to release 'first of its kind' manifesto for women

    In other news, Congress politician and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will outline her party's agenda for women. The women's manifesto of the UP Congress will be the first of its kind. Priyanka Gandhi revealed that her party has prepared a separate platform for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, offering them unlimited LPG cylinders and free transit on government buses if elected.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi says Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, says 'Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai'

    Goa Election 2022 Lone NCP MLA merges party legislative wing with TMC gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Lone NCP MLA merges party's legislative wing with TMC

    NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition calls it Historical mistake gcw

    'Historical mistake': NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition

    Goa Election 2022 TMC promises Rs 5000 to every woman head of household under Griha Laxmi initiative gcw

    Goa Election 2022: TMC promises Rs 5000 to every woman head of household under Griha Laxmi initiative

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says practice of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated gcw

    Haryana CM Khattar says practice of offering namaz in 'open spaces will not be tolerated'

    Recent Stories

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years

    Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony to be held in front of 6,00,000 spectators-ayh

    Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony to be held in front of 6,00,000 spectators

    Karnataka Council polls: BJP wins 12 seats, Cong 11; ruling party falls short of majority in Council-dnm

    Karnataka Council polls: BJP wins 12 seats, Cong 11; ruling party falls short of majority in Council

    Elon Musk announces SpaceX launching new program to use CO2 from atmosphere as rocket fuel gcw

    Elon Musk announces SpaceX launching new program to use CO2 from atmosphere as rocket fuel

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know SCJ

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon