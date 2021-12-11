  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: TMC promises Rs 5000 to every woman head of household under Griha Laxmi initiative

    The 'Griha Laxmi' programme is a ground-breaking and transforming project for the people of Goa. West Bengal has already adopted the plan, Moitra stated.
     

    Goa, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
    The Trinamool Congress made a huge pre-poll pledge in Goa on Saturday, promising to pay Rs 5,000 to every woman head of household if the party wins the state Assembly elections in 2022. According to the party previously implemented in West Bengal, the initiative will assist roughly 3.51 lakh families in the coastal state, according to the party's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra. The 'Griha Laxmi' programme is a ground-breaking and transforming project for the people of Goa. West Bengal has already adopted the plan, Moitra stated.

    Moitra further stated that the Rs 5,000 monthly payment would be made available through direct benefit cash transfer. She went on to say that the plan would cover up to 3.51 lakh homes. She also stated that the plan would be open to anyone, regardless of caste, community, or economic status. According to Moitra, Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee's research, demonetisation, and Covid have reduced the economy. The greatest way to jumpstart the local economy is to inject money. She stated that if a mother receives Rs 5000, she may purchase clothes for her children and medications. That money enters the economy more quickly and the multiplier impact is speedier.

    Also Read | Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, defected from the Congress to join the TMC in September. The party claimed on Twitter that it is "extremely happy" to nominate Falerio to the Parliament's Upper House. It went on to state that they are certain that our people would warmly embrace his efforts to serve the country.

    Meanwhile, during this year's Assembly elections, the TMC launched a similar plan called 'Laxmir Bhandar' for the people of West Bengal. It was unveiled barely months after Mamata Banerjee assumed her third consecutive oath as Chief Minister. Every female head of family receives a bare minimum income of Rs 500-1,000 under the plan. The financial help for the general category is Rs 500 per month, whereas the amount for the reserved category is Rs 1,000 per month.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
