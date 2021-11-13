Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

The by-election to the Rajya Sabha is set for November 29. Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, left the Congress in September to join the TMC.

The Trinamool Congress announced the candidacy of former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha on Saturday, with an eye on the impending assembly elections in Goa.

The by-election to the Rajya Sabha is set for November 29. Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, left the Congress in September to join the TMC. Taking to Twitter, the party stated that it is "very thrilled" to propose Falerio to the Parliament's Upper House. It went on to say that they are convinced that our people would warmly appreciate his efforts to serve the nation.

Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress on September 29 after leaving the Congress party and resigning as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly, dealing a significant blow to Congress ahead of the Goa Assembly elections next year.

The bypoll was called after TMC's Arpita Ghosh resigned from the upper house earlier this year. Ghosh resigned in September, with her tenure set to expire in April 2026. Earlier this month, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declared that her party TMC stands for temple, mosque, and church, and that her party will contest elections in Goa rather than divide votes.

According to Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "minor actors" in the Goa assembly elections. The Congress Party is in the best position to beat the BJP and create the next administration. He went on to say that Goa is one of five states holding polls early next year. All states are equally important, and Goa is significant in that regard. According to the leader, Congress and the people of Goa share a deep and particular affinity. Congress recognises that Goa, Goans, and the Goan way of life are distinct.