  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Goa polls, TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha

    The by-election to the Rajya Sabha is set for November 29. Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, left the Congress in September to join the TMC.

    Ahead of Goa polls TMC nominates former CM Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Trinamool Congress announced the candidacy of former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro for Rajya Sabha on Saturday, with an eye on the impending assembly elections in Goa.
    The by-election to the Rajya Sabha is set for November 29. Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, left the Congress in September to join the TMC. Taking to Twitter, the party stated that it is "very thrilled" to propose Falerio to the Parliament's Upper House. It went on to say that they are convinced that our people would warmly appreciate his efforts to serve the nation.

    Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress on September 29 after leaving the Congress party and resigning as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly, dealing a significant blow to Congress ahead of the Goa Assembly elections next year. 

     

    The bypoll was called after TMC's Arpita Ghosh resigned from the upper house earlier this year. Ghosh resigned in September, with her tenure set to expire in April 2026. Earlier this month, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declared that her party TMC stands for temple, mosque, and church, and that her party will contest elections in Goa rather than divide votes.

    Also Read | Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress; Mamata welcomes 'cute younger brother'

    According to Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "minor actors" in the Goa assembly elections. The Congress Party is in the best position to beat the BJP and create the next administration. He went on to say that Goa is one of five states holding polls early next year. All states are equally important, and Goa is significant in that regard. According to the leader, Congress and the people of Goa share a deep and particular affinity. Congress recognises that Goa, Goans, and the Goan way of life are distinct.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Elections 2022 Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10000 honorarium for Anganwadi ASHA workers gcw

    UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    Video Icon
    West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away CM Mamata Banerjee reacts gcw

    West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away, CM Mamata Banerjee reacts

    Video Icon
    SP Akhilesh Yadav announces he won't contest elections ahead of UP polls 2022 gcw

    Ahead of UP Assembly Election 2022, Akhilesh Yadav announces he won't contest elections

    Video Icon
    Amit Shah Yogi government fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made in 2017 manifesto gcw

    Amit Shah: Yogi government fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made in 2017 manifesto

    Video Icon
    Karnataka ugly politics: Zameer vs HDK, Siddaramaiah vs CM Ibrahim to BSY vs Yatnal, how friends turned foe-ycb

    Karnataka's ugly politics: Zameer vs HDK, Siddaramaiah vs CM Ibrahim to BSY vs Yatnal, how friends turned foe

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts-dnm

    Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AUS (Final): 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final

    Video Icon
    IAF fighter jets to conduct touchdown exercise on newly developed Purvanchal Expressway in UP on Nov 16-dnm

    IAF fighter jets to conduct touchdown exercise on newly developed Purvanchal Expressway in UP on Nov 16

    Video Icon
    Spider Man No way Home actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya drb

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya

    Video Icon
    Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur Suraj Chand district-dnm

    46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Suraj Chand district

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon