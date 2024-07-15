Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Vikram Misri? India's new foreign secretary

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    New Delhi: 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and former deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri on Monday assumed charge as foreign secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra. 

    Kwatra is set to take over as the Indian Ambassador to the United States. 

    Let's know who is Vikram Misri?

    Prior to appointment as the foreign secretary, Misri was the deputy of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

    Extensive diplomatic background and one of the foremost experts on China were the reasons for his appointment at the top post in the ministry. 

    In the past, he had served with three prime ministers — Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi as private secretary.

    After Galwan Valley clash in 2020 between the troops of Indian Army and China’s People Liberation Army, Misri had played a significant role in having dialogue with the Xi Jinping administration in China. He was the Indian ambassador to China then.

    Misri, who joined the IFS in 1989 and then went to serve at Indian missions in Brussels and Tunis. 

    In 2014, he was appointed as India's ambassador to Spain and to Myanmar in 2016. 

    He was also posted in several Indian missions across Africa and North America. 

    Besides, he was also posted in Pakistan, the US, Sri Lanka and Germany.

    Born in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar, Misri is a History graduate from University of Delhi’s Hindu College. He is also an MBA from Jamshedpur-based XLRI in Jharkhand.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
