Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What does a third term for Xi Jinping, who vows to strengthen China's military, mean for India?

    As he is all set for a record 3rd five-year term in power and perhaps for life, President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to advance the modernisation of the country's military to world-class standards to protect national sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

    What does a third term for Xi Jinping, who vows to strengthen China's military, mean for India snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    New Delhi: With China's Communist Party commencing its twice-in-a-decade Congress on Sunday, President Xi Jinping has vouched for speedy military modernisation, defending his "zero Covid-19" approach and refusing to rule out the use of force to take Taiwan.

    The meeting, which goes on for a week, is expected to give Xi Jinping a third-five-year tenure. It should be noted the CCP is the most vital political event in the country. 

    If Jinping is given a third term, he would be the most powerful Chinese politician since party founder Mao Zedong.

    Also read: 'China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan,' says President Xi Jinping; vows to strengthen military

    In his report, the Chinese President highlighted his administration's achievements in the past five years and stated that the party would ensure to meet its modernisation goals, including building a world-class military.

    The meeting, held in the Great Hall of the People overlooking Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, was attended by over 2000 delegates. 

    In his 2-hour speech, Xi Jinping told delegates, "We will work faster to modernise military theory, personnel and weapons." "We will enhance the military's strategic capabilities."

    Experts believe New Delhi should not let its guard down along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India and China share 3488-km-long LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

    Following the confrontations in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, tensions between India and China grew. Indian and Chinese soldiers also had a two-month-long standoff in the contentious Doklam region earlier in 2017.

    Also read: India and China officials meet, agree to keep talking on pending LAC issues

    "India should be prepared for a belligerent PRC along the Indo-China border,  Gilgit- Baltistan, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and an active Line of Control in the west, an active Indian Ocean Region by Chinese vessels, submarines and surveillance platforms," strategic expert Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee told Asianet Newsable. 

    Meanwhile, as per Gautam Bambawale, former Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China's 'aggressive' international stance is expected to continue. 

    In an opinion piece published in the Indian Express, Bambawale noted India's eventual progress on the economic front and 'strategic patience' could counter the challenge posed by China. He also added that India and China have different 'fundamental values'; hence, New Delhi's interests 'will be in conflict' with that of Beijing's. Thus, tensions are set to rise in the future for the two countries.

    Also read: China is reinforcing PLA in eastern Ladakh; deploys military hardware and tents close to LAC

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    India and China officials meet, agree to keep talking on pending LAC issues

    India and China officials meet, agree to keep talking on pending LAC issues

    Indian Army inks pacts with 11 banks for its Agniveers

    Indian Army inks pacts with 11 banks for its Agniveers

    INS Arihant successfully tests Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

    INS Arihant successfully tests Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

    Indian Army's green drive; Electric Vehicles to be bought for peace stations soon

    Indian Army's 'green' drive; Electric Vehicles to be bought for peace stations soon

    Recent Stories

    football epl Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues snt

    Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss AJR

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative RBA

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party SUR

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party

    Will have no shame in taking advice and support of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Will have no shame in taking advice and support of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Recent Videos

    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon