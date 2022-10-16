What does a third term for Xi Jinping, who vows to strengthen China's military, mean for India?

As he is all set for a record 3rd five-year term in power and perhaps for life, President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to advance the modernisation of the country's military to world-class standards to protect national sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

New Delhi: With China's Communist Party commencing its twice-in-a-decade Congress on Sunday, President Xi Jinping has vouched for speedy military modernisation, defending his "zero Covid-19" approach and refusing to rule out the use of force to take Taiwan.

The meeting, which goes on for a week, is expected to give Xi Jinping a third-five-year tenure. It should be noted the CCP is the most vital political event in the country.

If Jinping is given a third term, he would be the most powerful Chinese politician since party founder Mao Zedong.

In his report, the Chinese President highlighted his administration's achievements in the past five years and stated that the party would ensure to meet its modernisation goals, including building a world-class military.

The meeting, held in the Great Hall of the People overlooking Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, was attended by over 2000 delegates.

In his 2-hour speech, Xi Jinping told delegates, "We will work faster to modernise military theory, personnel and weapons." "We will enhance the military's strategic capabilities."

Experts believe New Delhi should not let its guard down along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India and China share 3488-km-long LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

Following the confrontations in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, tensions between India and China grew. Indian and Chinese soldiers also had a two-month-long standoff in the contentious Doklam region earlier in 2017.

"India should be prepared for a belligerent PRC along the Indo-China border, Gilgit- Baltistan, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and an active Line of Control in the west, an active Indian Ocean Region by Chinese vessels, submarines and surveillance platforms," strategic expert Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee told Asianet Newsable.

Meanwhile, as per Gautam Bambawale, former Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China's 'aggressive' international stance is expected to continue.

In an opinion piece published in the Indian Express, Bambawale noted India's eventual progress on the economic front and 'strategic patience' could counter the challenge posed by China. He also added that India and China have different 'fundamental values'; hence, New Delhi's interests 'will be in conflict' with that of Beijing's. Thus, tensions are set to rise in the future for the two countries.

