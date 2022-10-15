Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India and China officials meet, agree to keep talking on pending LAC issues

    They agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    India and China have held the 25th meeting of their Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) and agreed to resolve the pending issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. 

    The meeting came after the troops of two Himalayan giants disengaged from the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) between September 8-12 in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

    The two sides also agreed to hold the 17th round of military talks at an early date, aiming to resolve the remaining issues. So far, the two sides have held 16 rounds of military meetings, and disengagement has taken place from the areas of Pangong Tso (South and North), Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra heights. 

    It must be noted that the two countries WMCC had last met in May this year. "They noted that these steps reflected the understandings between External Affairs Minister and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, including at their recent meeting in Bali in July 2022," an official statement said. 

    Further, they agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
