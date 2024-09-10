Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vision 2047 for armed forces: CDS General Anil Chauhan highlights need for transformational reforms

    The CORE programme is tailored for Major Generals and equivalent ranks from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, along with officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Vision 2047 for armed forces: CDS General Anil Chauhan highlights need for transformational reforms
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

    New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday emphasised the need for transformational reforms, including theatreisation, which should be based on the pillars of jointness and integration.

    Addressing the senior military leadership of the Indian armed forces at the ongoing CORE Programme in the national capital, the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) in a post on X said, "Giving an insight into future reforms being undertaken, CDS elucidated Vision 2047 for the Indian Armed Forces to be future ready for meeting challenges of future wars.”

    As previously reported by Asianet Newsable, a 5-day Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) programme commenced on September 9. This initiative is designed for senior officers of the Tri-Services to enhance their understanding of the operational environment.

    The CORE programme is tailored for Major Generals and equivalent ranks from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, along with officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Last month, senior commanders of the Indian Army deliberated on the future direction of the force, aiming to align with the Government of India's Vision for making India a developed nation.

