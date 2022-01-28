Virat to Darmi to Heena: Animals that were awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15

Let’s know about the animals who have been awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief awarded COAS Commendation Cards to three animals on the occasion of the Army Day this year. Among the awardees, the trusty majestic Charger of Commandant President's Body Guard —- Virat was also honoured. Virat retired on this Republic Day after serving for 13 years as charger for commandant PBG.

President’s Bodyguard Horse Virat

Virat joined the President's Bodyguard on September 12, 2000. He is a Hanoverian breed and within a short period of time, he displayed the potential and temperament to become the most trustworthy Parade Horse.

He performed duties as the Commandant's Charger for over a decade and awed spectators including foreign dignitaries with his trademark poise and confidence.

During Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony in 2021, the horse performed exceptionally well despite his old age.

On numerous occasions, the President of India has complemented Virat for his stellar performance during mounted ceremonial events as well as equestrian events held on Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas.

On Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave farewell to Virat as he retired on January 26 after 19 years in the Service.

During his 19-years Service, the trusty steed has served for 13 years as charger for commandant PBG.

The PBG, an elite cavalry regiment of the Indian Army has been in service to the President or the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces.

PBG is one of the oldest regiment in the Indian Army. It’s primary job is to escort the President during any national ceremony. The PBG has a legacy of over 250 years.

Darmi (Army Dog)

Army dog Darmi was pressed into service for Search and Rescue operation at a post in Siachen Glacier on April 25 last year.

Undeterred by the extreme cold conditions at around 16500 feet height, less atmospheric oxygen and high intensity winds, the Army dog confirmed the exact location of fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) which was damaged, dislocated and buried under 25 feet of hard snow.

The dog had helped in recovering six soldiers and three porters.

During the search operation, the Army dog showed great composure, sniffing abilities and team work with its trainer and indicated the presence of casualty buried under approx 25 feet of hard snow.

“The stupendous performance and synergy of the Army dog with its handler not only provided vital leads to the rescue team but also motivated and invigorated the rescue team in their rescue efforts,” an official said.

Heena (Army Dog)

Heena (Tracker) is a Labrador retriever aged 5 years and is highly loyal, even tempered, intelligent, highly obedient and exceptionally reliable.

In February last year, the Army dog was part of an extensive search operation along the Line of Control in Kashmir. He helped in eliminating an infiltrator.

Last year, the Indian Army’s 61 Cavalry’s horse Rio had got the Chief of Army Staff commendation for his stellar service as he completed his 18th Republic Day parade.

With this, Rio had become the first horse from the Indian Army's 61 Cavalry- the only functional horse regiment in the world, to get the award.

Last year, Rio completed 16 years as the contingent charger. He started participating in the parade at the age of 4.

An Indian Army official said that animals have been an integral part of the Armed Forces since time immemorial but their silent service to the Nation always go unnoticed.

“The relation between a soldier and the animal is as old as the battlefield itself. Horses, Mules and Dogs are trained as warriors and time and again proved their courage, loyalty, and devotion throughout the world. These are four-legged warriors who have been going into battlefields since the ancient times,” he said.

A senior professional said, "The dauntless and loyal Military horses and mules have enabled last mile logistics in the most inhospitable conditions along our frontiers in all past wars and operations in the highest traditions of the Indian Army".

Where are the retired animals kept?

The horses are retired after they completed a 20-year in service. After their retirement, they are kept at Hempur in Uttarakhand and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They are kept into open campus.

A sources in the Indian Army said, “In Virat case, the PBG may keep him with themselves. They may take up a case at higher level.”