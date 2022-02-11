  • Facebook
    Unveiled: A new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Named 'Veer', the Sikh soldiers can wear the lightweight helmet comfortably over their under-turban cloth.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    With an aim to provide all-around ballistic protection against bullets and fragments to Sikh soldiers of the Indian armed and security forces, a new combat helmet has been designed for them. Designed and developed by Kanpur-based private defence firm MKU, the helmet is lightweight, anti-fungal and anti-allergic. It is also weatherproof, chemically safe, flame resistant and has excellent shock absorption. 

    Named 'Veer', the Sikh soldiers can wear the helmet comfortably over their under-turban cloth. Earlier, the MKU had executed India’s largest helmet contract of 1.59 lakh ballistic helmets.

    Also Read: Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    "We observed a need for better head protection for our Sikh troops," said MKU’s Chairman Manoj Gupta, adding, "Despite having contributed so much towards national security and defence in India, and across the world, the Sikh soldiers do not have adequate head protection against ballistic threats that can be comfortably worn, without having to compromise on their faith or identity."

    The ‘Veer’ helmet is also compatible with MACS (Modular Accessory Connector System), a first of its kind multi-accessory mounting system, that enables head-mounted sensors and modern combat equipment such as communication systems, night vision goggles and cameras on helmets.

    Also Read: Startups invited to provide AI-based tech to guard India's borders

    MKU’s Managing Director Neeraj Gupta said, "The turban for a Sikh is his pride. It is not just an article of faith and a symbol of courage, self-respect, dedication and piety, but also an important marker of Sikh identity. India’s Sikh soldiers have never hesitated to face bullets even without comfortable headgear to protect them."

    "The 'Veer' helmet offers heroic Sikh soldiers the option of safeguarding their body and life while continuing to wear their under-turban cloth," he added.

    Also Read: New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
