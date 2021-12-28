  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    The extreme cold weather clothing is a three-layered system that has been designed to provide thermal insulation between +15 degrees to minus 50 degrees Celsius. 

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Indian Army will not have to import extreme cold weather clothing from foreign countries to sustain its operations in Himalayan peaks as the Defence Research and Development Organisation has handed over the technology to five Indian companies. The technology has been transferred to domestic companies so that they can also export military-grade clothes to other countries.  

    Designed and developed by DRDO's Delhi-based lab Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), the extreme cold weather clothing is a three-layered system that has been designed to provide thermal insulation between +15 degrees Celsius to minus 50 degrees Celsius. The new extreme cold weather clothing has been designed to five physiological comforts according to the different ambient climatic conditions in Himalayan regions during varying levels of physical activity.

    The ECWCS incorporates physiological aspects like rapid absorption of sweat while providing waterproof, reduced respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions, windproof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high-altitude operations. 

    Considering that the weather at the Himalayan peaks witnesses widely fluctuating weather conditions, the new extreme cold weather clothing would provide an advantage of fewer combinations to meet the required insulation for the prevailing climatic conditions. DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said that developing an indigenous industrial base for special clothing and mountaineering equipment items will not only address Army's requirements but also increase export potential.

    Also Read: Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAVs

    Also Read: Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Also Read: With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive infra push with an eye on China Rajnath Singh inaugurates 27 new bridges gcw

    Massive infra push with an eye on China; Rajnath Singh inaugurates 27 new bridges

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Fed up with poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Indian Army has a new messaging app named ASIGMA

    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    Recent Stories

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root among nominees-ayh

    ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root among nominees

    Amid resignation rumours Karnataka CM Bommai says hes ready to work for 365 days without any rest gcw

    Amid resignation rumours, Karnataka CM Bommai says he's ready to work for 365 days without any rest

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged RCB

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

    Detective Boomrah trailer out: Actor Sudhanshu Rai promises to be a thrilling experience RCB

    Detective Boomrah trailer out: Actor Sudhanshu Rai promises to be a thrilling experience

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon