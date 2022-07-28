Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face for CAPF job

    Under the Agnipath scheme, the government has kept a minimum height for male aspirants of 157.5 cm in the Indian Army, 152.5 cm in the Indian Air Force and 157 cm in the Indian Navy. However, the CAPFs require a minimum of 170 cm of height in the general category for male cadets while 157 cm for woman cadets.

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face when applying for CAPF jobs
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    The Centre has made it clear that no additional relaxation would be given to Agniveers in height standard for the recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces after they complete the mandatory four-year tenure under the Agnipath scheme in the Indian defence forces. 

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    In a written reply to BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi's queries, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the relaxation in the minimum height criteria for the recruitment of ex-Agniveers will be given as per their respective categories, including Scheduled Tribes from general areas, northeast region and left-wing extremism affected districts across the country. 

    The Agniveer aspirants have been raising this issue through various social media platforms. 

    Under the Agnipath scheme, the government has kept a minimum height for male aspirants of 157.5 cm in the Indian Army, 152.5 cm in the Indian Air Force and 157 cm in the Indian Navy. However, the CAPFs require a minimum of 170 cm of height in the general category for male cadets while 157 cm for woman cadets.

    Atul Pal, an Agniveer aspirant, said, "What will happen to those aspirants who have less than 170 cm height? After spending four years tenure as Agniveer, where would they go since the CAPFs and most of the states police do not recruit cadets less than 170 cm height?"

    Also Read: India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    In reply to another question of Shushil Kumar Modi regarding provisions of reservation in the recruitment of Agniveers in the CAPFs, Rai said 10 per cent horizontal reservation would be given to Ex-Agniveers for the post of Constable (GD)/Rifleman when the first batch of Ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in Defence Forces. 

    The Union minister also said that the 10 per cent reservation to be given to Agniveers in the recruitment to posts of constables in central armed police forces would not affect the 50 per cent ceiling kept by the Supreme Court.

    It is pertinent to mention here that the Narendra Modi government had announced the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, for a four-year term, on June 14 in the national capital.

    After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the services for the regular jobs. 

    Just after the announcement of the scheme, the defence job seekers thronged the streets and engaged in violent protests nationwide. The government had to announce a slew of measures in the scheme in an effort to pacify the agitated youths.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo anti-UN protests

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests in Congo

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    Recent Stories

    World Hepatitis Day 2022: Here are common cause of Hepatitis among children RBA

    World Hepatitis Day 2022: Here are common cause of Hepatitis among children

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians character after clean clinical sweep-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians' character after clean clinical sweep

    Wednesday box office report Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Fahadh Faasil Malayankunju Naga Chaitanya Thank You drb

    Box Office Report: Will Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona dethrone 'Shamshera', 'Malayankunju' and 'Thank You'?

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by USD 100 gcw

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here

    Recent Videos

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon