Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Meet 341 armed forces personnel who safeguarded India's honour bravely

    The list of armed forces personnel, who have been awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service, was announced on the eve of Republic Day 2023.  

    Republic Day 2023: List of armed forces personnel honoured with gallantry awards
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 8:09 PM IST

    The list of armed forces personnel, who have been awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service, was announced on the eve of Republic Day 2023.  

    This year, 19 personnel have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal,  Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal for three personnel, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for 33 (including 1 'Bar to AVSM'), Shaurya Chakra for seven personnel (including two posthumously), Kirti Chakra for two personnel, Yudh Seva Medal for eight personnel, Sena Medal (Gallantry) for 93 personnel (including one Bar to SM-Gallantry and four posthumously, Sena Medal (Distinguished) for 40 personnel (Including four 'Bar to SM -Distinguished), Vishisht Seva Medal for 81 personnel, including two 'Bar to VSM') and Mention-in-Despatches for 55 personnel (including three posthumously).

    Click on the links below to see the list of awardees

    KIRTI CHAKRA

    UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL

    BAR TO ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

    ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

    SHAURYA CHAKRA

    YUDH SEVA MEDAL

    BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

    SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

    BAR TO SENA MEDAL (DISTINGUISHED)

    SENA MEDAL (DISTINGUISHED)

    VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

    BAR TO VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

    MENTION-IN-DESPATCHES

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army urgently seeks 48 jetpack suits, 100 robotic mules, 130 tethered drones and jammers

    Army urgently seeks 48 jetpack suits, 100 robotic mules, 130 tethered drones and jammers

    India Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who have been immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Stories

    'My daughters are blessing': Chahatt Khanna on feeling blessed with her girls this national girl child day vma

    'Feeling blessed with my daughters': Chahatt Khanna on National Girl Child Day

    'Was going through phase of despair...' Nikki Tamboli open up on Bollywood projects

    'Was going through phase of despair...' Nikki Tamboli open up on Bollywood projects

    Hockey World Cup 2023 Quarterfinals LIVE Round-up: Germany England netherlands south korea-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE: Germany pips England in shootouts to enter semis

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Outrage after spectator shows Russia's 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic clash snt

    Australian Open 2023: Outrage after spectator shows Russia's 'Z' war symbol during Rublev vs Djokovic clash

    We celebrate what we have achieved together': President Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2023 AJR

    'We celebrate what we have achieved together': President Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2023

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon