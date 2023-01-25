Republic Day 2023: Meet 341 armed forces personnel who safeguarded India's honour bravely

The list of armed forces personnel, who have been awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service, was announced on the eve of Republic Day 2023.

This year, 19 personnel have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal for three personnel, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for 33 (including 1 'Bar to AVSM'), Shaurya Chakra for seven personnel (including two posthumously), Kirti Chakra for two personnel, Yudh Seva Medal for eight personnel, Sena Medal (Gallantry) for 93 personnel (including one Bar to SM-Gallantry and four posthumously, Sena Medal (Distinguished) for 40 personnel (Including four 'Bar to SM -Distinguished), Vishisht Seva Medal for 81 personnel, including two 'Bar to VSM') and Mention-in-Despatches for 55 personnel (including three posthumously).

Click on the links below to see the list of awardees

KIRTI CHAKRA

UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL

BAR TO ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

SHAURYA CHAKRA

YUDH SEVA MEDAL

BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

BAR TO SENA MEDAL (DISTINGUISHED)

SENA MEDAL (DISTINGUISHED)

VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

BAR TO VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

MENTION-IN-DESPATCHES