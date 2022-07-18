Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    The drone has been specially made for the Indian Navy, where the force can initially use it in transferring materials. Designed and developed by an Indian startup Sagar Defence, the 'Varuna' is a pilot-less drone.

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday witness a demonstration of 'Varuna' drone, which will carry a person inside. Designed and developed by an Indian startup Sagar Defence, the 'Varuna' is a pilot-less drone.

    Also Read: The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters

    Talking to Asianet Newsable, Sagar Defence Founder and CEO Nikunj Parashar said, "It is a proud moment for us to having the prime minister witnessing our product's demonstration here. This is India's first electronic human carrying platform."

    "When the prime minister arrives here, it will fly two meters above, move forward and then come down," he said.

    The drone has been specially made for the Indian Navy, where the force can initially use it in transferring materials. In 'Varuna', there are four auto-pilot modes which enable it to continue flying even if some fans fail to function. 

    Also Read: A new Indian stealth ship, Dunagiri, has entered the waters

    "Currently, a land-based trial is going on. In the next three months, we start sea trials," Parashar said, adding, "With the kind of tests is going on, it can be used for transferring materials from one ship to another in future. A patient can also be taken to the hospital." 

    Talking about its features, the company CEO said that the drone has a range of 25 km with a payload of 130kgs with 25-33 minutes of endurance. Appreciating the Indian Navy's efforts, he said, "The force gave us the contract and asked us to complete the project in 1.5 years."

    PM Modi will also address an Indian Navy and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) 'Swavlamban' seminar in the national capital.

    Also Read: AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After BrahMos, now the Philippines wants India's advanced light helicopters

    The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters

    A new Indian stealth ship, Dunagiri has entered the waters

    A new Indian stealth ship, Dunagiri, has entered the waters

    Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused snt

    Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused

    AI powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    India at 75 Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary Medal

    India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    Recent Stories

    Cant prevent SpiceJet from operating based on a petition rules Delhi court gcw

    Can't prevent SpiceJet from operating based on a petition, rules Delhi court

    Narinder Batra resigns as IOA, FIH president citing 'personal reasons'; gives up IOC membership snt

    Narinder Batra resigns as IOA, FIH president citing 'personal reasons'; gives up IOC membership

    Want to change Apple ID password Here are different ways you can do it gcw

    Want to change Apple ID password? Here are different ways you can do it

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here - adt

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls RBA

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon