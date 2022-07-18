PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

The drone has been specially made for the Indian Navy, where the force can initially use it in transferring materials. Designed and developed by an Indian startup Sagar Defence, the 'Varuna' is a pilot-less drone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday witness a demonstration of 'Varuna' drone, which will carry a person inside. Designed and developed by an Indian startup Sagar Defence, the 'Varuna' is a pilot-less drone.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Sagar Defence Founder and CEO Nikunj Parashar said, "It is a proud moment for us to having the prime minister witnessing our product's demonstration here. This is India's first electronic human carrying platform."

"When the prime minister arrives here, it will fly two meters above, move forward and then come down," he said.

The drone has been specially made for the Indian Navy, where the force can initially use it in transferring materials. In 'Varuna', there are four auto-pilot modes which enable it to continue flying even if some fans fail to function.

"Currently, a land-based trial is going on. In the next three months, we start sea trials," Parashar said, adding, "With the kind of tests is going on, it can be used for transferring materials from one ship to another in future. A patient can also be taken to the hospital."

Talking about its features, the company CEO said that the drone has a range of 25 km with a payload of 130kgs with 25-33 minutes of endurance. Appreciating the Indian Navy's efforts, he said, "The force gave us the contract and asked us to complete the project in 1.5 years."

PM Modi will also address an Indian Navy and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) 'Swavlamban' seminar in the national capital.

