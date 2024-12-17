NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi to discuss LAC border truce in Beijing

NSA Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will meet in Beijing on December 18 for the 23rd Special Representatives dialogue to discuss LAC border peace. The meeting follows a five-year gap, recent disengagement in Ladakh, and agreements to revive boundary issue talks.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives in Beijing on December 18 to discuss “the management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explore a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.”

The meeting of the Special Representatives from both Himalayan giants is taking place after a five-year gap. The last meeting was held in Delhi in 2019.

Satellite imagery shows Chinese troops dismantling positions in Depsang, reopening patrol routes for India

On the sidelines of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on October 23 in Kazan, Russia. Both sides agreed to revive the dialogue mechanism to end the stalemate and find mutually acceptable solutions to the boundary issue.

Bilateral relations between the two countries strained following the border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in 2020 and the violent faceoff at the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

Speculative, inaccurate: Canada rubbishes report linking PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval to Nijjar killing

Recently, the two sides completed the disengagement process in Depsang and Demchok and resumed patrolling the areas after finalizing an agreement on October 21.

On December 7, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that preparations were underway for a meeting of the Special Representatives. He added, “We also talked about the foreign secretary-level meeting. Once these meetings take place, we will discuss the next steps, and then you will see how things move forward.”

Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here

