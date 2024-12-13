Satellite imagery shows Chinese troops dismantling positions in Depsang, reopening patrol routes for India

Satellite imagery shows Chinese troops dismantling positions in Depsang, allowing Indian troops access to previously blocked patrol routes, with further talks planned on buffer zones in eastern Ladakh.

Satellite imagery shows Chinese troops dismantling positions in Depsang, reopening patrol routes for India snt
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

New Delhi: Over 1 and a half months after the announcement of disengagement and the commencement of patrolling at the two friction points in Ladakh—Depsang and Demchok—satellite imagery shows that Chinese troops have dismantled three positions and relocated to new areas across the Depsang bulge.

The imagery suggests that the structures were temporary, likely made from prefabricated units.

As a result of this development, Indian troops now have access to previously blocked patrol routes.

The latest satellite images reveal the dismantling of structures at three positions, including the Y-Junction in the Depsang Sector.

“In a first, The PLA has moved back from Depsang bulge  Y junction/ Bottle neck at Raki Nala , by approx 20 kms,  dismantling their posts and giving access to the patrol points to Indian Army. Strategic patience and resolve has paid dividends,” former Indian Army director general of military operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia said in a post on X.

According to officials, the two sides have implemented the disengagement measures announced on October 21. The next round of talks will focus on the buffer zones created at other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and China's State Councillor, Wang Yi, are expected to meet at the end of this month to discuss pending issues in other areas of Ladakh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost snt

CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost

Opinion INS Tushil: A Fusion of Russian and Ukrainian Technology in India's New Frigate AJR

Opinion | INS Tushil: A Fusion of Russian and Ukrainian Technology in India's New Frigate

India light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh AJR

India's light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh

MoD HAL Sukhoi

Ministry of Defence signs contract with HAL for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepals Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel dmn

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

Recent Stories

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping outfits for 2025 fashion goals NTI

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping outfits for 2025 fashion goals

Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Rohit Shraff-Prajakta Kohli's romantic drama NTI

Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Rohit-Prajakta's romantic drama

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost snt

CCS greenlights procurement of 100 K-9 Vajra howitzers for Indian Army in Rs 6,500 crore defence boost

Kerala: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused Sandeep in Dr. Vandana Das murder case anr

Kerala: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused Sandeep in Dr. Vandana Das murder case

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon