Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute

    The Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully conducted its first trial landing on Friday, with an Indian Air Force (IAF) Airbus C295 aircraft touching down on Southern runway 26 at 12:14 PM.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    In a significant milestone for the aviation sector in Maharashtra, the Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully conducted its first trial landing on Friday, with an Indian Air Force (IAF) Airbus C295 aircraft touching down on Southern runway 26 at 12:14 PM. The momentous occasion was celebrated with a water cannon salute, symbolizing the airport’s readiness for operations as it gears up for commercial flights expected to begin early next year.

    The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, represents a critical infrastructure project aimed at alleviating congestion at the existing Mumbai Airport, which has been operating at capacity for several years.

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the airport's potential to serve as a major aviation hub, enhancing connectivity for both domestic and international travelers. “The greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will feature high capacity and be one of the significant aviation facilities in the country,” he stated, underscoring its importance in the region's development.

    During his address to the media after witnessing the trial landing, Shinde highlighted the importance of this achievement amid the backdrop of the recent Haryana assembly polls, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed a remarkable victory by securing 48 out of 90 seats. This triumph has further bolstered Shinde's confidence in his ruling alliance, Mahayuti, comprising his party, Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “We are ready for both flight and fight,” Shinde remarked, alluding to the upcoming state assembly elections anticipated to be announced shortly.

    The Chief Minister also noted that the efforts to initiate commercial operations at the Navi Mumbai airport are on track, aiming for an operational launch ahead of the original deadline of March 31, 2025. The facility is set to be a game-changer for air travel in the region, significantly easing congestion at Mumbai Airport and improving accessibility through enhanced infrastructure.

    Key to this development is the recently inaugurated Atal Setu, a 21.8-km-long six-lane sea bridge that connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, further enhancing access to the upcoming airport. The bridge starts at Sewri in Navi Mumbai and concludes at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva in Raigad district. Shinde pointed out that this infrastructure will facilitate smoother transportation to the airport, making it more accessible for passengers.

    With the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and its anticipated commercial operations, Maharashtra is poised for a transformative shift in its aviation landscape, contributing significantly to economic growth and development in the region. The successful trial landing is not only a technical achievement but also a reflection of the collaborative efforts of multiple stakeholders involved in this ambitious project.

    As the state prepares for the assembly elections, the government is hopeful that the advancements in aviation infrastructure will resonate positively with voters, positioning the ruling coalition as a forward-looking administration committed to development and progress. The upcoming elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to be a key focus for the ruling alliance as they leverage recent successes and infrastructure developments to garner support.

