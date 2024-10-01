Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms

    Australia is sending warship HMAS Stuart and MH-60R Seahawk helicopter to join naval exercise Malabar 2024 with Quad nations India, Japan, and the US. The exercise, focused on anti-submarine warfare, enhances military interoperability. HMAS Stuart will also engage regionally in Singapore and Indonesia.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 7:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 7:43 AM IST

    New Delhi: Amid China’s assertive action in the South China Sea for quite some time and expanding its footprint across the Indian Ocean Region, Australia has sent its warship HMAS Stuart and helicopter MH-60R Seahawk to participate in naval exercise Malabar 2024 to be conducted at Visakhapatnam from October 8. 

    Apart from India and Australia, other Quad nations — Japan and the United States would also be sending their naval platforms to participate in the 28th edition of the Malabar exercise, focusing on advanced anti-submarine warfare to further enhance military interoperability among the four countries.

    About 200 personnel from the Australian Navy would be part of the wargame.

    During the deployment, “HMAS Stuart will support Australia’s ongoing contribution to the security and stability of our region by working and exercising with partners,” the Australian High Commission in Delhi said. Besides participating in the Malabar Exercise 2024, the Australian naval assets would participate in the Singaroo exercise in Singapore and then join the amphibious ship, HMAS Adelaide for Exercise Keris Woomera in Indonesia.

    “The deployment will also include goodwill port visits and community engagements in countries throughout the region, as well as cooperative activities at sea with regional partners’ naval forces,” the Australian High Commission added.

    “The international engagement has already begun, with HMAS Stuart joining the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake for cooperative activities in the Timor Sea.”

    Australia’s Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Jonathan Ley, said HMAS Stuart will make an important contribution to regional security while deployed.“Strong international relationships are the foundation for Australia’s response to shared security challenges,” Commodore Ley said.

    “HMAS Stuart will be conducting important engagements with our partners including India, Japan and the United States, as well as Singapore and Indonesia.” It must be mentioned that the Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya with its MiG 29 fighters and other assets like frigates and submarines would participate in the exercise from the Indian Navy side.

    Besides, a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I is also planned to participate.

