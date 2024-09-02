Army's Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast

New Delhi: The Indian Army is nearing the acquisition of a new field firing range in one of the northeastern states bordering China. This development comes after a firing range in Uttar Pradesh became unviable due to the construction of an airport in Ayodhya.

Field firing ranges play a vital role in training army personnel, ensuring they are prepared for combat.

A top Indian Army official stated that with the new airport in Ayodhya, it is no longer safe to use the land for maneuver exercises, field operations, and artillery firings.

“In the forward area, we are in the process of acquiring certain field firing ranges, including one in one of the forward states of the eastern front. We are in the advanced stage of acquiring that range and such range help us keep run,” the Army official said.

“The Army needs maneuver ranges and field firing ranges essentially to carry out firing out of heavy weapons, including tanks and ICVS. We are continue to leverage the ranges which are available and at the same the development of the country is also important. In the case of a range at Ayodhya, we all know that a new airport has come up and this range is in the fly path of aircraft. Therefore, it would become unsafe for us to continue utilising that range and therefore, we would wherever in such cases look at the alternate opportunity or alternate location and carry out our firing,” he added.

A controversy arose after the de-notification of the uninhabited village of 'Majha Jamthara' in May this year. This village, located near the Ayodhya Army Cantonment, had been used by the Army for firing and artillery practice. Ayodhya is also home to the Dogra Regimental Centre.

The village is considered a prime location, as the newly constructed Ram Temple is only 6 kilometers away from 'Majha Jamthara.'

Congress leader Pawan Khera had then questioned, “Do you want to know what they actually do while hiding behind religion and nationalism? Land notified as buffer zone for Army Training is first bought by Adani, Ravi Shankar & Baba Ramdev and is then de notified by the Governor.”

