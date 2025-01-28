Indian Army places order for indigenous VTOL, FPV drones with IG drones

The Indian Army has contracted IG Drones for a significant number of indigenously developed VTOL and FPV drones to enhance operational capabilities. The move comes amid rising drone attacks along the Pakistan border. The Indian drone market is projected to reach $13 billion by 2030.

Indian Army places order for indigenous VTOL, FPV drones with IG drones
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

New Delhi: To enhance its operational capabilities amid the changing nature of warfare, the Indian Army has placed a contract for a “significant” number of indigenously developed VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and FPV (First-Person View) drones with IG Drones. Recently, there has been a rising number of drone attacks along the border with Pakistan.

IG Drones stated, “Recent incidents, such as the hijacking of an Indian Army drone near the Pakistan border, have underscored the urgent need for reliable, indigenously manufactured platforms free from Chinese-origin components, which could compromise national security.”

As of August 2024, India has 398 drone startups, which have doubled in the past three years, surpassing China’s 298. However, “the recent hijacking of an Indian Army drone near the Pakistan border has raised security concerns, highlighting the need for certified, reliable companies to provide secure solutions.”

IG Drones’ VTOL systems are designed for operations in extreme environments, offering unparalleled flexibility by enabling vertical take-off and landing in areas where runways are unavailable, such as mountainous regions and urban conflict zones.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Drones, remarked, “This contract reflects the Indian Army’s trust in our ability to deliver secure, world-class drone systems. By integrating indigenous innovation with advanced capabilities, we aim to empower the armed forces to meet modern security challenges head-on.”

He added, “With this, we have global aspirations to take the drone ecosystem and 5G-enabled drone solutions to another level.”

Major General RC Padhi, Senior VP (R&D) at IG Drones, said, “The procurement of these indigenously developed drones is a significant step toward bolstering our operational capabilities amid evolving security challenges. These advanced drone systems, tailored for high-altitude and tactical operations, will play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable surveillance, precise intelligence gathering, and enhanced border security.”

The Indian drone market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% between 2022 and 2030. In terms of volume, drone units are projected to increase from 10,803 in 2024 to 61,393 by 2029.

