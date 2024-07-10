Why is the Jammu region witnessing spurt in terror attacks?

The area witnessed a terrorist attack for the first time since the 2000s. Sources in the defence establishment said that “earlier a battalion size was looking after the area but now it has been reduced to just two companies, which is about 260 soldiers.” One battalion comprises about 800 soldiers.

Adoption of newer tactics and usage of advanced communication devices by the terrorists, thinner deployment of the security forces, lack of ground intelligence inputs are the major reasons cited by the defence and security officials for an incident, in which five soldiers were killed and similar numbers are injured, in the remote Machedi area of the Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The area witnessed a terrorist attack for the first time since the 2000s. Sources in the defence establishment said that “earlier a battalion size was looking after the area but now it has been reduced to just two companies, which is about 260 soldiers.” One battalion comprises about 800 soldiers.

The sources also said that there has been a change in the pattern of terrorist operations now. “Earlier, they used to take logistic support from the locals but now they are using terrain, jungles and caves for stay, hide, and storage of food, arms and ammunition. They hide in the jungle and come out once in a week or two to collect food and other stuff.”

“Since we are in the uniforms and vehicles they easily monitor our movements.”

“Being in the jungle, they get camouflaged both from aerial surveillance and human tracking,” the source added.

They further added that the retired soldiers from the Special

Service Group (SSG), the special operations group of the Pakistan Army are now leading the terror operations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a month, the Machedi incident was the second major attack in Kathua after the June 12-13 attack which led to the neutralization of two terrorists. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

With rising terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, the government has decided to confiscate the properties of all those who sympathize and support the terrorists. In the last few years ever since the announcement of border ceasefire, several incidents of attacks on military personnel and installations have been reported.

“We have learnt a few hard lessons. It’s a matter of time the terrorists who are in the area will all be picked up. They may be emboldened by the recent successes but their days are numbered,” said another source.

On June 16, Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the security apparatus in connection with a number of terror attacks in Jammu, wherein he directed the security agencies carry out the "area domination plan" and "zero terror plan" in Jammu, like it has done in the Kashmir valley.

