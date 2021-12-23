Round-Up 2021: The year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

This year, the government undertook several measures to modernise the Indian Air Force and equip it to be battle-ready. Let's take a look.

Image: An IAF aircraft in action during an exercise

The year 2021 has been eventful for the Indian Air Force with the induction of the Rafale fighter aircraft, deployment of the S-400 air defence system and contract signing for the procurement of transport aircraft C295. The Narendra Modi government, ever since it came to power in 2014, has prioritised the modernisation of armed forces. This year, the government undertook several measures to modernise the Indian Air Force and equip it to be battle-ready. Let's take a look.

Image: IAF Rafale fighter aircraft

Rafale fighter aircraft Even though France's Dassault Aviation started delivering the Rafale aircraft in 2020, the Indian Air Force operationalised its second squadron at Hasimara airbase in West Bengal in July this year. India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore in 2016. India Air Force has so far received 33 of the aircraft. As per the plan, the remaining aircraft will arrive by February next year. As per the experts, with the induction of Rafale into the force has enhanced India's defence capabilities and would act as a game-changer in a scenario if and when the country is confronted with a two-front war with neighbouring China and Pakistan.

Image: A Czech Air Force C-295M transport aircraft in flight over Ostrava, Czech Republic

C-295 transport aircraft India has signed a contract for the procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft worth Rs 22,000 crore with Spain-based Airbus Defence and Space company for the Indian Air Force. As per the pact, 16 aircraft will be procured in readymade condition while the remaining 40 would be manufactured in India by a TATA-led consortium within 10 years of the signing of the agreement. However, the aircraft will be delivered in fly-away condition within 48 months from the day of signing the contract. This is considered to be one of the largest deals that any private sector firm has got.

Image: IAF Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft

Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft In September, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security had approved a Defence Research and Development Organisation project worth around Rs 11,000 crore to develop six new Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Image: IAF Tejas Light Combat Aircraft

LCA Tejas During the Aero India show in Bengaluru, the Indian Air Force and HAL signed a contract for 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore. The earlier version of the LCA Tejas aircraft is being inducted into the IAF. So far, out of 40, a total of 24 Tejas fighter aircraft have joined the service.

image: An IAF refuelling mission

In the year 2021, the Indian Air Force has participated in exercises with several friendly foreign countries to enhance interoperability. The exercises, include Desert Knight, Desert Flag, Zapad, Peace Mission, Konkan Shakti, Blue Flag, Yudh Abhyas among others. Exercise Desert Knight In January, the IAF and French Air and Space Force carried out their joint military exercise Ex Desert Knight 2021 at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Rafale fighter jets from both countries took part in the joint exercise along with IAF's Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 combat jets. Besides, the IAF's combat enablers included AWACS, AEW&C as well as A400M and A330-based Medium Range Tanker and Transport aircraft of the FASF undertook complex missions, including large force engagements.

Image: IAF aircraft in action during a joint exercise

Exercise Desert Flag Ex Desert Flag is an annual multi-national large force employment warfare exercise hosted by the United Arab Emirates Air Force. Hosted in March this year, the Indian Air Force participated for the first time in Exercise Desert Flag-VI along with air forces of UAE, US, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain. The IAF aircraft, which participated in the exercise, included six Sukhoi-30 MKI, two C-17 transport aircraft and one IL-78 tanker aircraft.

Image: IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI air-superiority fighter aircraft

Integrated exercise with US Navy Ronald Reagan CSG and Indian Navy The IAF along with the Indian Navy conducted an exercise with a US carrier strike group (CSG) in the Indian Ocean for two days in June. As part of the exercise, IAF’s fighter jets like Sukhois and Jaguars along with refuelling aircraft participated in the exercise. Exercise Zapad The Indian Air Force along with the Indian Army participated in a multi-nation exercise Zapad this year in September, wherein the commandos from the Indian contingent carried out para jumps and other breathtaking manoeuvres in Russia. Exercise Peace Mission A contingent of 38 IAF personnel had taken part in the multinational counter-terrorism Exercise Peace Mission, held under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Image: IAF aircraft taking part in the integrated exercise with US Navy Ronald Reagan CSG and Indian Navy