Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control

    In the dialogue that took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh, the Indian delegation strongly pressed for avoiding flying activities within 10 km of the LAC on both sides, the sources added.

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

    (Image Credit: Getty Images/For representation purpose)

    India has firmly conveyed its concerns to China over certain instances of Chinese combat jets flying close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday. They claimed that on August 2, the concerns were expressed at a special round of military negotiations.

    The Indian delegation vigorously pushed for both sides to refrain from flying activities within 10 kilometres of the LAC during the discussion that took place at the Chushul-Moldo border crossing in eastern Ladakh, the sources said.

    Also read: China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    The Indian team, which included a senior Army official and an Air Commodore, stressed the importance of confidence-building measures in order to prevent any unfortunate incidents, according to the sources.

    A senior representative of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force was also sent by the Chinese side. Over a month had passed since the Indian Air Force (IAF) had to scramble its fighters in response to Chinese combat aircraft flying dangerously near to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

    "The Indian team highlighted the need for having confidence-building measures and to have a better understanding between the two sides," said a source, adding it was conveyed that both sides should not fly within 10 km of the buffer zone from the LAC. 

    In the final week of June, a Chinese J-11 fighter jet went dangerously near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, prompting the IAF to start its own response.

    There were earlier reports of events that were similar. According to the sources, both sides held conferences similar to the one on August 2 between ground commanders after the conflict in eastern Ladakh broke out in May 2020.

    Also read: New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    They said that an IAF officer joined the talks for the first time in recent memory. At a number of flashpoints in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese forces have been locked in a standoff for more than two years.

    As a consequence of high-level military talks, the two parties conducted a disengagement procedure in many areas throughout the region. However, neither party has yet to achieve any success in resolving the conflict at the remaining places of contention.

    The most recent round of discussions at the Corps Commander level took place last month, but no real progress was made. Ten days after Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese colleague Wang Yi met in Bali, the 16th round of military negotiations was held.

    Jaishankar discussed the urgency of finding a swift solution to the unresolved issues in eastern Ladakh with Wang during an hour-long conversation outside of a gathering of foreign ministers from the G20 countries.

    The standoff at the eastern Ladakh border started on May 5, 2020, after a bloody altercation in the Pangong lake regions. Both sides swiftly sent in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy equipment to progressively increase their deployment.

    Also read: China's Xi Jinping meets PLA troops connected with Ladakh standoff during Xinjiang tour

    The disengagement procedure between the two sides was finished last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake as well as in the Gogra region as a result of numerous military and diplomatic discussions. Currently, each side has between 50,000 and 60,000 soldiers deployed along the LAC in the sensitive area.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Chander Narain Singh, 2 Garhwal Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Chander Narain Singh, 2 Garhwal Rifles

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

    From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers produce sheer domination; more medals incoming-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers produce sheer domination; more medals incoming

    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral (Watch) RBA

    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral (Watch)

    football Is robert Lewandowski thinking about battle against Real Madrid Karim Benzema Barcelona's new No.9 responds snt

    Is Lewandowski thinking about battle against Real Madrid's Benzema? Barcelona's new No.9 responds

    Montreal Masters 2022: Rafael Nadal withdraws; here is why-ayh

    Montreal Masters 2022: Rafael Nadal withdraws; here's why

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag hits out at journalist questioning Cristiano Ronaldo early exit for Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag hits out at journalist questioning Ronaldo's early exit against Vallecano

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon