IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022: Registration process commences today; Details here

Registration for IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022 begins on Friday, June 24, 2022, for candidates interested in joining as Agniveers. Agnipath Yojana application online facility or IAF registrations commence on Friday for those interested. Candidates can apply for this scheme online by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Registrations for IAF recruitment through Agnipath Yojana 2022 will close on July 5, 2022. Candidates should know that meeting the eligibility criteria is critical to qualify as an Agniveer. They must cross-check these criteria from the official notification before applying online to avoid any problems later.

The application forms for the Agnipath Scheme are available on the official website. The official notification says, "It will be available from 10 am." Candidates must keep scanned copies of their important documents and a recent passport-sized photograph on hand to apply the application forms smoothly. Examine the steps listed below.

Here's how to apply for IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022:

1) Navigate to the official website of Indian Air Force agnipathvayu.cdac.in

2) Go to the Agnipath tab and click on the online apply link

3) Register yourself and begin to apply by all required details

4) Upload the documents and make the payment

5) Your Agniveer registrations for Indian Air Force will be done

6) After that, download and print a copy for future need

Know the eligibility criteria for Agnipath recruitment 2022:

Candidates must meet the following educational requirements to apply for Agniveervayu positions in the Indian Air Force via Agnipath Yojana.

1) Science subjects

Candidates must have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from a COBSE member education board with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent in English.

OR

Passed a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government-recognized Polytechnic institute with 50 per cent aggregate and 50 per cent English in diploma course (or Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed two years of Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils listed in COBSE with 50 per cent aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in the vocational course (or Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

2) Aside from science subjects

Passed Intermediate/ 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central/ State Education Boards listed as a COBSE member with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate and 50 per cent in English.

OR

Passed a two-year vocational course from an Education Board listed as a COBSE member with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent in English in the vocational course or Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in the Vocational Course.

Aspirants can visit the official website for information on Agnipath recruitment eligibility criteria.

Also Read: Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

Also Read: Agnipath scheme: Govt says recruitment process will remain unchanged

Also Read: Agnipath now faces legal challenge; 11 points in Supreme Court plea