  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF fighter jets to conduct touchdown exercise on newly developed Purvanchal Expressway in UP on Nov 16

    On Friday, the Indian Air Force’s three Jaguar conducted trial run on the Expressway. 

    IAF fighter jets to conduct touchdown exercise on newly developed Purvanchal Expressway in UP on Nov 16-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 2:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: Among the Indian Air Force’s platforms fighter aircraft like Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30MKI will conduct touchdown exercise on a 3.1-km-long airstrip developed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on November 16.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Rs 42,000-crore expressway project, will land on the expressway in an IAF transport aircraft US-made C-130 J Super Hercules. 

    After formal inauguration of the Expressway, two Jaguars, two Mirage 2000 and two Sukhoi will carry out touch and go drill on the Expressway, which the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath said that this project would help boost economy in the eastern part of the state. The inauguration ceremony will be concluded with three Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team performance. 

    On Friday, the Indian Air Force’s three Jaguar conducted trial run on the Expressway. 

    Also read: 46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Suraj Chand district

    The Purvanchal Expressway, which connects western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is a 340-km-long. It will connect Lucknow to Mirzapur and reduce the travel time between the two cities by four hours. The expressway passes through Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Mau. 

    According to an UP government official, it will have 7 major bridges, 7 railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges and 271 underpasses. 

    Notably, Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to have two expressway-based airstrips. The one on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and the other on the Purvanchal Expressway. 

    Expressway airstrips are designed to let fighter jets land and take off in an emergency. Previously, the Indian Air Force investigated the Yamuna Expressway and the Agra Expressway.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration gcw

    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration

    Video Icon
    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning-dnm

    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning

    Video Icon
    Dubai Air Show IAF sends Globemaster, Super Hercules, Tejas, Dhruv Suryakiran team

    Dubai Air Show: IAF sends Globemaster, Super Hercules, Tejas, Dhruvs and Suryakiran team

    Video Icon
    Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be new Indian Navy chief

    Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be new Indian Navy chief

    Video Icon
    Future wars will be won with Made in India weapons Army Chief General Naravane

    Future wars will be won with Made in India weapons: Army Chief General Naravane

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Spider Man No way Home actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya drb

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya

    Video Icon
    Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur Suraj Chand district-dnm

    46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Suraj Chand district

    Video Icon
    Apple latest version will allow you to scan for sneaky AirTags gcw

    Apple's latest version will allow you to scan for sneaky AirTags

    Video Icon
    Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi crack an OTT deal for THIS amount read details drb

    Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s 'Sooryavanshi' crack an OTT deal for THIS amount? Read details

    Video Icon
    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats-dnm

    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon