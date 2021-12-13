  • Facebook
    DRDO successfully tests long-range 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo'

    According to the press release, the missile was launched from Wheeler Island, Odisha, during the operation, and the missile's full range capabilities was successfully proven.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 4:08 PM IST
    A supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system built by DRDO was successfully tested on Monday as part of a major push for India's defence. The system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. According to the press release, the missile was launched from Wheeler Island, Odisha, during the operation, and the missile's full range capabilities was successfully proven. The technology is intended to improve anti-submarine warfare capability considerably beyond the normal range of torpedoes.

    This was a textbook launch, with the electro-optic telemetry system, multiple range radars, including downrange sensors, and downrange ships monitoring the whole trajectory. The missile was equipped with a torpedo, a parachutist, and release mechanisms.

    This canister-based missile system incorporates cutting-edge technology such as two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators, and precise inertial navigation. The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and has a range of distances it can reach. A variety of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this sophisticated missile system. Various subsystems were designed and manufactured with the help of industry.

    Also Read | India tests helicopter-launched anti-tank missile at Pokhran

    Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the teams engaged in the successful test of the supersonic missile assisted torpedo system, saying that the system's development is a wonderful illustration of the country's future defence capabilities. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO, on the other side, commended all those engaged in the successful test. He stated that the system would increase the power of our Navy and foster self-reliance in defence by leveraging experience and skills.

    In other news, on Saturday, India successfully flight-tested its home-designed and built helicopter-launched Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan, enhancing its domestic defence capabilities. The test was carried out in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force, and it satisfied all of their mission goals.

