India tests helicopter-launched anti-tank missile at Pokhran

Equipped with a state-of-the-art milimeter wave seeker, the SANT missile can neutralise targets in a range of up to 10 kilometres.

Further bolstering its indigenous defence capabilities, India has successfully flight-tested its home-designed, and developed helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan on Saturday. The test was jointly conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force and met all of their mission objectives.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art milimeter wave seeker, the SANT missile can neutralise targets in a range of up to 10 kilometres. The millimetre wave seeker allows for high accuracy strikes from a safe distance. According to an official statement, the release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, and tracking systems operated properly, and tracking systems tracked all mission events.

The SANT missile is the third in a succession of indigenous stand-off weapons developed in recent years to augment the IAF's arsenal, following the long-range bomb and smart anti-airfield weapon. The indigenous creation of numerous configurations for varied uses using modern technology is a solid step toward achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the mission's crew. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, stated that the successful flight test of the SANT missile would strengthen indigenous defence capabilities.

