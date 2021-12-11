  • Facebook
    India tests helicopter-launched anti-tank missile at Pokhran

    Equipped with a state-of-the-art milimeter wave seeker, the SANT missile can neutralise targets in a range of up to 10 kilometres. 

    Anish Kumar
    Rajasthan, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 7:43 PM IST
    Further bolstering its indigenous defence capabilities, India has successfully flight-tested its home-designed, and developed helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan on Saturday.  The test was jointly conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force and met all of their mission objectives. 

    Equipped with a state-of-the-art milimeter wave seeker, the SANT missile can neutralise targets in a range of up to 10 kilometres. The millimetre wave seeker allows for high accuracy strikes from a safe distance. According to an official statement, the release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, and tracking systems operated properly, and tracking systems tracked all mission events.

    The SANT missile is the third in a succession of indigenous stand-off weapons developed in recent years to augment the IAF's arsenal, following the long-range bomb and smart anti-airfield weapon. The indigenous creation of numerous configurations for varied uses using modern technology is a solid step toward achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the mission's crew. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, stated that the successful flight test of the SANT missile would strengthen indigenous defence capabilities. The indigenous creation of numerous configurations for varied uses using modern technology is a solid step toward achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

    Also Read | Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    In a significant development, the DRDO and the Indian Army have tested Pinaka Extended Range (Pinaka-ER), Area Denial Munitions (ADM) and indigenously developed fuzes at various test ranges in Rajasthan. It is an upgraded version and has been designed to meet emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range. The Pinaka-ER is an improved version of the previous MBRL system, which served with the Indian Army for a decade. The system has been improved with sophisticated technology, allowing for the increased range. The Pinaka ER can annihilate targets at distances of up to 45 kilometres.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
