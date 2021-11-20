  • Facebook
    Chushul councillor to Rajnath: Border villages in China, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh have better facilities

    Konchok Stanzin requested the defence minister to open new medical centres in the region with adequate staff, educational institutions amd lay optical fibre cable in the villages. 

    Anish Kumar
    Chushul, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
    The Chushul councillor has urged the government to open a trading point with China in Ladakh and also sought to provide lands near Leh for the people living in the border areas. Stating that the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh as insecure and war-like, Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin said that there is a sense of insecurity among the locals for a year. We need land in Leh for border people for their safety and security, he said 

    Stanzin, who has been raising the issues of border villages and Chinese presence, said he does not find any problem in setting up a trading point with China at Chushul. He also mentioned that there are two trading points already existing in the country -- Lipulekh in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim. The move would help in fostering great bonding with the neighbouring country and also boost the local economy, he said. 

    On November 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Rezang La under the Chushul sector to inaugurate the revamped Rezang La War Memorial in honour of 114 Veer Ahirs and 20 Galwan Valley braves, who laid down their lives for the motherland. During his one-day visit to Chushul, Stanzin met him and flagged a range of issues pertaining to people living at zero border villages. 

    Among the issues that Stanzin put before Rajnath, includes infrastructure, educational institutions, telecommunications and other amenities of the national security interests. In his memorandum of demands, the Councillor demanded the installation of 4G network connectivity in nine villages under his constituency. The prominent villages include Phobrang, Lukung, Khakted, Medak, Barma, Satoo among others. 

    He also mentioned that the border villages in China, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh have better facilities than India's remotest villages. Stanzin also added that people have to go to Leh for mobile connectivity. Besides, Stanzin requested the defence minister to open new medical centres in the region with adequate staff, educational institutions and lay optical fibre cable in the villages. 

    For youths of Ladakh, he urged the minister to have a quota for the border villagers in the recruitment of ITBP, Indian Army and local police. For grazing of livestock in reserved winter Pasteur land, he requested to abolish the Indian Army’s restriction on the traditional pasture land from Hot Spring. The troops of India and China have been locked in a standoff in the Hot Spring region and in the last Corps Commanders meeting, the issue was raised. The meeting concluded with no outcome.

