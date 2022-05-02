5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

Currently, all three service chiefs -- Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force are from the same batch in the National Defence Academy -- 61 NDA.

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine that has already crossed over two months, new Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande acknowledged that India has many challenges ahead in the wake of the fast-changing geopolitical situation and said that his force is ready to tackle them with the help of all sister services.

Gen Pande, who assumed office as the 29th chief of the land force, took guard of honour at the South Block in New Delhi on May 1.

Talking to media persons, the new Indian Army chief said, "My endeavour will be to take forward the work done by my predecessors."

Also Read: Army wants new mounted guns along borders with China, Pakistan

Currently, all three service chiefs -- Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force are from the same batch in the National Defence Academy -- 61 NDA.

"I have known other two Service Chiefs well. It's a good beginning of synergy, cooperation and joint manship among the three Services. I assure you that all three of us will work together for the cause of national security and defence," he said.

New Indian Army chief's five focus areas

While talking to media persons, Gen Pande highlighted the five priority areas that he would try to fulfil during his tenure.

Priority 1

To ensure operational preparedness of a very high standard so as to take on current, contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict.

Priority 2

Leverage new technologies through 'Aatmanirbharta' and indigenisation.

Priority 3

Enhance the Army's operational and functional efficiency by focusing on ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation. The goal would be to synergise inter-Service cooperation.

Priority 4

Bringing synergy among the three Services.

Priority 5

Well being of officers, soldiers, veterans and veer naris.

Stating that it was a matter of pride for him to be given the baton to lead the Indian Army, General Pande said that the force has contributed to nation-building and maintained the security and integrity of the nation.

He is the first Army officer from Engineer Corps to become the Indian Army chief.

Also Read: Need to be ready for operations on short notice: IAF chief

Also Read: Explained: Why Indian Army wants to buy 'green' vehicles