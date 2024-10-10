Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

    The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the indigenous construction of two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines (SSNs) and the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the U.S.

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones anr
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 8:16 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 8:16 AM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday gave approval for the construction of two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines (SSNs) indigenously and also the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predators from the United States. Asianet Newsable reported in August this year that India's SSN project, which aims to strengthen its navy, is nearing government approval. 

    India's SSN project nears government approval, aiming at naval strength

    Induction of the nuclear-powered "attack" submarine or also called as Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) would be vital amid China’s People Liberation Army (Navy’s) substantial growth in its naval platforms, including the aircraft carrier. 

    In August, a top source in the defence establishment told Asianet Newsable that the SSN is the need of hour as it ensures a credible and survivable deterrent against adversaries.

    “We need to have the nuclear-powered "attack" submarine or Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) as it’s the requirement of the force,” a source had said then.

    The SSN would have about 90 per cent indigenous content. 

    Currently, India has three nuclear-powered ballistic missile-firing submarines (SSBNs) but no SSNs while China has six Shang classes of the same submarines. 

    It must be noted here that since 2008 the China’s PLA (N) has been deploying its assets, including the attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region, as part of its anti-piracy policy. 

    Besides, the Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the Indian Ocean region, collecting hydrological data.

    "If the Chinese aircraft carrier comes near us SSN is most needed for deterrence, because it can stay underwater for close to a month,” sources said.

    MQ9B Predators 

    The CCS also cleared a proposal to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predators from the US-based General Atomics, aimed to enhance the Indian Navy’s capability. Of which, 16 will be given to the Indian Navy, and the rest will be allocated to the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The deal is expected to be inked later this month. 

    The MQ-9B Predator drone serves a multitude of purposes, including supporting naval operations, conducting search and rescue missions, assisting customs authorities, combating wildfires, and fulfilling various other tasks. 

    This versatile, long-endurance remotely-piloted aircraft is highly sought after worldwide. Among the countries that operate MQ-9Bs are Japan, Belgium, the UK and the US.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat Lothal gcw

    PM Modi’s cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway AJR

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway

    Indian Air Force's longest car rally flagged off from Thoise to Tawang for 92nd anniversary AJR

    Indian Air Force's longest car rally flagged off from Thoise to Tawang for 92nd anniversary

    Indian Army unlikely to receive all 114 Dhanush artilery gun systems by 2026 gcw

    Indian Army ‘unlikely’ to receive all 114 Dhanush artilery gun systems by 2026

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi AJR

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Too hard to bear your loss Ratan Tata ex-lover Simi Garewal pens emotional farewell note; read post snt

    'Too hard to bear your loss...': Ratan Tata's ex-lover Simi Garewal pens emotional farewell note; read post

    Chinese tourists pose with guns along with Taliban during Afghanistan visit; viral pics leave netizens stunned shk

    Chinese tourists pose with guns along with Taliban during Afghanistan visit; viral pics leave netizens stunned

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 - Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more

    Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress NTI

    Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress

    Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress NTI

    Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon