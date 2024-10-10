CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the indigenous construction of two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines (SSNs) and the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the U.S.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday gave approval for the construction of two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines (SSNs) indigenously and also the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predators from the United States. Asianet Newsable reported in August this year that India's SSN project, which aims to strengthen its navy, is nearing government approval.

India's SSN project nears government approval, aiming at naval strength

Induction of the nuclear-powered "attack" submarine or also called as Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) would be vital amid China’s People Liberation Army (Navy’s) substantial growth in its naval platforms, including the aircraft carrier.

In August, a top source in the defence establishment told Asianet Newsable that the SSN is the need of hour as it ensures a credible and survivable deterrent against adversaries.

“We need to have the nuclear-powered "attack" submarine or Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) as it’s the requirement of the force,” a source had said then.

The SSN would have about 90 per cent indigenous content.

Currently, India has three nuclear-powered ballistic missile-firing submarines (SSBNs) but no SSNs while China has six Shang classes of the same submarines.

It must be noted here that since 2008 the China’s PLA (N) has been deploying its assets, including the attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region, as part of its anti-piracy policy.

Besides, the Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the Indian Ocean region, collecting hydrological data.

"If the Chinese aircraft carrier comes near us SSN is most needed for deterrence, because it can stay underwater for close to a month,” sources said.

MQ9B Predators

The CCS also cleared a proposal to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predators from the US-based General Atomics, aimed to enhance the Indian Navy’s capability. Of which, 16 will be given to the Indian Navy, and the rest will be allocated to the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The deal is expected to be inked later this month.

The MQ-9B Predator drone serves a multitude of purposes, including supporting naval operations, conducting search and rescue missions, assisting customs authorities, combating wildfires, and fulfilling various other tasks.

This versatile, long-endurance remotely-piloted aircraft is highly sought after worldwide. Among the countries that operate MQ-9Bs are Japan, Belgium, the UK and the US.

Latest Videos