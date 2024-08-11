Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's SSN project nears government approval, aiming at naval strength

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    The government is likely to give a clearance for the construction of indigenous nuclear-powered submarine also known as Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) later this year, aiming to further enhance the attack capability of the force. 

    Induction of SSN is being seen as vital amid China’s People Liberation Army (Navy’s) substantial growth in its naval platforms, including the aircraft carrier. 

    Sources in the defence establishment stated that the SSN is the need of hour as it ensures a credible and survivable deterrent against adversaries.

    “We need to have the nuclear-powered "attack" submarine or Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) as it’s the requirement of the force,” one of the sources said. 

    The top leadership have shown inclination towards the SSN project and “we expect a go-ahead for indigenous construction of the SSN by the end of this year.”

    Another source added that the submarine work be built with  would a 90 per cent indigenous content and the remaining components will be procured, keeping the viability in buying them from outside.

    Talking China’s growth in the warships building capabilities, the sources said that "the Chinese are unbelievably fast, we cannot take them lightly.”

    It must be noted here that since 2008 the China’s PLA (N) has been deploying its assets, including the attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region, as part of its anti-piracy policy. 

    Besides, the Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the Indian Ocean region, collecting the hydrological data.

    "If the Chinese aircraft carrier comes near us SSN is most needed for deterrence, because it can stay under water for close to a month,” sources said.

    There are two types of nuclear submarines, including the SSN and nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN).

    It must be noted India has already commissioned the nuclear powered SSBNs (Submersible Ship ballistic missile Nuclear) submarines, enabling the country's nuclear "no first use" (NFU) policy.

    Difference between SSN and SSBN:—

    There are a number of a multiple mission utility beginning with the anti-submarine warfare (ASW). anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). 

    The SSBNs offer assured second strike in the event of nuclear attack following the mutually assured destruction or deterrence by punishment doctrine.

