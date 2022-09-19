Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    As per an Indian Army official, the parade in 2023 will be celebrated under the Southern Command area. However, he maintained that the location where Army Day will be celebrated is yet to be decided.

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023
    Following the footsteps of the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army will shift its annual day celebrations outside New Delhi from next year. The Indian Army Day parade is celebrated on January 15 every year. 

    As per reports, the government has asked all military and paramilitary entities to conduct annual day events across the country, not just in New Delhi.

    Earlier, the Indian Air Force had decided to conduct its annual day parade and flypast in Chandigarh. The flypast on October 8 is expected over Sukhna Lake. 

    Since 2006, it was being celebrated at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. Prior to this, it used to be conducted at the Palam base.

    The Chandigarh airbase houses transport aircraft like C-17 planes and Chinook heavy-lift choppers. A few kilometres away in Ambala, a squadron of the Rafale fighter jets is based.

