'No plans to reduce troop deployment along LAC', says Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Stating that the situation along the northern borders with China is “sensitive but stable,” Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that troop deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will not be reduced this winter. He added that the summer deployment will be reviewed based on the outcomes of ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

Speaking at the annual press conference ahead of the 77th Army Day celebrations, General Dwivedi said: “Troop deployment is directly dependent on the trust factor… troop deployment and infrastructure development are dependent on the capability on the other side, not merely on the presence of troops. As of today, the capability entails that we should continue to maintain this level of deployment.”



“We have two kinds of deployment — summer deployment and winter deployment. During winter, the number of troops usually comes down. However, for this winter, we are not planning any reduction in troops. For the summer deployment, we will review the situation, taking into account the number of negotiations, conferences, and meetings that have taken place. Based on the indications and assurances at that time, we may decide to revise our strategy,” he said during his first press conference since taking over as Chief of Army Staff last year.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since April-May 2020. The tension escalated with a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian troops and a similar number of casualties on the Chinese side.

After several rounds of military, diplomatic, and ministerial-level talks, the two countries have managed to stabilize their relationship.

In October, just two days ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia, the two militaries resumed patrolling in the Depsang plains and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh.



In response to a query, General Dwivedi said: “In Depsang and Demchok, both sides have agreed to return to areas where we traditionally patrolled. Two rounds of verification patrols have been conducted by both sides, and both are quite satisfied with the arrangements.”

“Regarding grazing grounds, we have mutually agreed, and graziers are now allowed access. Earlier, we restricted grazing activity to avoid any inadvertent escalation of the situation,” the Army Chief added.

