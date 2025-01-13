HAL to Bharat Dynamics: 4 Defence stocks that can make you rich

Business
The stock market appears to be in a slow mood before the budget. Investors are also working on a plan to wait until the budget
Major announcements are expected in the budget, after which the mood of the stock market will change
According to sources, the government may make some big allocations for the defense sector in the budget, the effect of which can be seen on the shares related to this sector
Current Price - ₹3785
Shares of this fighter aircraft, helicopter manufacturer have returned about 27% in last 1 year. Budget announcements can have positive impact on this stock
Current Price - ₹260
The stock of this company, which manufactures electronic equipment for defense aerospace sector, has returned 40% in last one year
Current Price - ₹1114
Shares of Bharat Dynamics, which manufactures guided missiles and various equipment for the army, have returned about 27% in the last one year
Current Price - ₹2028
Stock of this company, which manufactures ships, navy equipment, has given return of 80% in last one year. Further momentum can be seen in this after budget
Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert
