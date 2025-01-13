Business

HAL to Bharat Dynamics: 4 Defence stocks that can make you rich

Stock market appears sluggish before the budget

The stock market appears to be in a slow mood before the budget. Investors are also working on a plan to wait until the budget

Market expected to surge after major budget announcements

Major announcements are expected in the budget, after which the mood of the stock market will change

Defense stocks may see a boom after the budget

According to sources, the government may make some big allocations for the defense sector in the budget, the effect of which can be seen on the shares related to this sector

1- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Current Price - ₹3785

Shares of this fighter aircraft, helicopter manufacturer have returned about 27% in last 1 year. Budget announcements can have positive impact on this stock

2- Bharat Electronics Limited

Current Price - ₹260

The stock of this company, which manufactures electronic equipment for defense aerospace sector, has returned 40% in last one year

3- Bharat Dynamics Limited

Current Price - ₹1114

Shares of Bharat Dynamics, which manufactures guided missiles and various equipment for the army, have returned about 27% in the last one year

4- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Current Price - ₹2028

Stock of this company, which manufactures ships, navy equipment, has given return of 80% in last one year. Further momentum can be seen in this after budget

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert

