Importance of preventive health checkups for corporate: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

With the Covid Pandemic, the healthcare market has witnessed a growth in preventive health check-ups & Pre-employment health check-up in the last two years with the rise in healthcare expenditure.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), which is one of the Asia's largest emergency medical service providers and one of the fastest-growing comprehensive healthcare solution platforms in India, offers " Corporate Wellness " aimed at Creating a medical safe environment for the employees and their families that allows them healthy mind and body to be more productive, loved and loyal to the organization.



However, enrolling for a corporate wellness program won’t help you or your colleagues unless the company has initiated preventive health check-ups. Let us put it in simple words – preventive health check-ups enable early detection of diseases and lifestyle disorders saving the life of an individual and keeping his/her family away from financial and emotional stress.

The Driving force for any Business is its workforce & workplace. Physically & psychologically employees are essential to run any business successfully. Thus, a time – time check on these factors is important, staring from a pre-employment medical health check-up.

Dr. Datar – medical Director – Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd & Experts at Ziqitza says, there are scenarios when organisations find one of their employees turn to be unfit for the hired role. It won’t be right to fire them immediately. It has a bad impact on both the employer and employee. Thus, you may end up transferring the person to another role. Thus, the importance of pre-employment medical check-ups for employees must be understood. A pre-employment medical test can solve all such problems. Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza Rajasthan in the past.

Pre-employment health check-ups are beneficial to both employers and employees. These are done during the hiring process, once the candidate is selected for a role.

Benefits of Pre-Employment Health Check-up

1. Health Record Management.

2. Enhance Workplace Safety.

3. Reduced Medical Costs to the Employer.

4. Increased Productivity & Engagement.



With the Covid Pandemic, the healthcare market has witnessed a growth in preventive health check-ups & Pre-employment health check-up in the last two years with the rise in healthcare expenditure. Thanks to increased awareness at the workplace about various diseases and their prevention. According to ASSOCHAM report, preventive healthcare and wellness programs can bring change in the behaviour of the employees and improve their productivity at the workplace. The report also states that a rupee spent on preventive healthcare saves Rs. 133 in absenteeism costs and Rs. 6.62 in healthcare costs. Thus, it is an extremely profitable program for employers who are looking at saving their cost and increasing productivity.

Speaking about the importance of Corporate Health & Wellness solutions Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar – Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare said, “In all, preventive health check-ups not only reduce stress levels in employees but also the financial burden. For employers, it helps in absenteeism reduction, saving time and money looking for an employee replacement, and increasing the overall productivity of the organisation. So, you must always look for a corporate wellness program that includes regular preventive health check-ups. For instance, corporate wellness programs by Ziqitza Limited for ensuring preventive health check-ups as an important aspect of an organisation’s healthcare initiatives. It makes a good business sense as it is an investment and not an expense and we assure you this will be well appreciated gift by your staff. “



About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India over the past 17 years. Ziqitza is a well-established corporate entity in primary healthcare services in India and the Gulf and has served 46 million people of India till date. Ziqitza has not only witnessed but also partnered the dramatic change in the EMS scenario in India.

Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan also have appreciate Dr. Datar & his Expert team at Ziqitza Healthcare ltd for the observations made for the safety work environment solutions.

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

Disclaimer: This is a featured content