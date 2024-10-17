Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 Lifestyle changes to reduce breast cancer risk

    Reduce breast cancer risk from Lifestyle changes: October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Learn which lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of breast cancer.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Health Desk: October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The main purpose of celebrating this month is to spread awareness about breast cancer among people. Today, the number of women suffering from breast cancer is increasing not only in the country but also in the world. It is very important for women to know what causes breast cancer. Let's know which lifestyle changes reduce the risk of cancer.

    Maintaining Weight Reduces Breast Cancer Risk

    Women reach menopause between the ages of 45 and 50, and after that, weight also starts to increase. Due to high levels of estrogen, the risk of breast cancer increases. In such a situation, the risk of breast cancer can be reduced with the help of a balanced diet and regular exercise.

    Exercise to Prevent Breast Cancer

    Women do not find time to exercise amidst household chores. Whereas daily exercise is very important to avoid the risk of breast cancer. You can reduce your risk of breast cancer by doing 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. Or take a 20-minute walk every day.

    Say No to Alcohol

    Women who drink heavily are at risk of increased estrogen levels. Along with this, DNA can also be damaged. This also increases the chances of breast cancer. You can avoid the risk of breast cancer by reducing the amount of drinking or by stopping drinking altogether.

    Antioxidant Foods Will Protect Against Cancer

    You should take a nutrient-based diet in your meals. Daily fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, lean protein, etc. work to strengthen the immune system. Along with this, the risk of cancer is also reduced. You must include antioxidant foods, fiber foods, and healthy fats like omega-3 in your diet.

    Stay Away from Toxic Chemicals

    The risk of breast cancer increases with toxic substances. You should avoid certain chemicals, cosmetics, plastic bags, or pesticides that can increase the risk of breast cancer. It is better to use natural organic products and never make the mistake of keeping hot food in plastic containers.

    Hormone Replacement Therapy Poses Risk

    If you are taking estrogen and progesterone hormone replacement therapy, the risk of breast cancer increases. A low dose of hormone replacement therapy should be taken and used for a short duration.

    Breast cancer can be diagnosed with the help of regular screening. If cancer is diagnosed early, then treatment becomes easier. You can reduce the risk of breast cancer to a great extent by adopting a healthy lifestyle. If you ever feel a lump in your breast or have a nipple discharge, consult a doctor without delay. A little vigilance on your part can prevent the disease from becoming serious.

