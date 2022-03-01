Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

The Russians underestimated the Ukrainians. Their grit and determination to not give away an inch to the invading Russians have slowed down the Russian juggernaut.

Photograph: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is nearing a week. The capaign launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to be a blitz of sorts. But, perhaps, the Russians underestimated the Ukrainians. Their grit and determination to not give away an inch to the invading Russians has slowed down the Russian juggernaut. Let's honour some of these humans of Ukraine. A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Courtesy: ukraine.ua/Instagram

Iryna is 98 years old. She wrote: I survived the Holodomor and Hitler and I will survive Putin Lilliputian with his locusts.

Photograph: Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on February 26, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine. A missile had hit this residential building in the capital.

Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Nadiya Khmelenko, 17, plays classical music on her flute while she and her parents and three siblings waited to be picked up outside a temporary shelter on February 28, 2022, near Korczowa, Poland. Nadiya and her family fled Kyiv by car to the Polish border, where they had to leave the car behind and will be picked up and housed by her father's Warsaw-based employer. Nadiya said she is planning on studying music at a conservatory in Frankfurt, Germany.

Photograph: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A Ukrainian civilian makes molotov cocktails at a nightclub amid Russian attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 28, 2022.

Photograph: Alexander Ryumin/TASS/Getty Images

A local resident is seen by a house damaged in a shelling attack in Donetsk Kuibyshev District.

Photograph: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Volunteers for Territorial Defense Units stand in formation, check their weapons, put on yellow armbands, get marching orders and ship out to their posts to defend the city from the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Photograph: Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

A Ukrainian woman, who expected her family talks to her relative through the border fence at the train station in Przemysl. On the fifth day of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, thousands of asylum seekers arrive by trains to Przemyl. Each train's capacity is estimated at two thousand people.

Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ukrainian territorial defense forces in a basement used as a military base on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images