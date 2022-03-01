  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Russians underestimated the Ukrainians. Their grit and determination to not give away an inch to the invading Russians have slowed down the Russian juggernaut.

    Photograph: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine is nearing a week. The capaign launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to be a blitz of sorts. But, perhaps, the Russians underestimated the Ukrainians. Their grit and determination to not give away an inch to the invading Russians has slowed down the Russian juggernaut. Let's honour some of these humans of Ukraine. 

    A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

    Courtesy: ukraine.ua/Instagram

    Iryna is 98 years old. She wrote: I survived the Holodomor and Hitler and I will survive Putin Lilliputian with his locusts.

    Also See: Explained: Russia's strategy to annex eastern Ukraine

    Photograph: Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images

    Firefighters try to extinguish a fire from a bombed civilian building in a residential area on February 26, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine. A missile had hit this residential building in the capital.

    Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    Nadiya Khmelenko, 17, plays classical music on her flute while she and her parents and three siblings waited to be picked up outside a temporary shelter on February 28, 2022, near Korczowa, Poland. Nadiya and her family fled Kyiv by car to the Polish border, where they had to leave the car behind and will be picked up and housed by her father's Warsaw-based employer. Nadiya said she is planning on studying music at a conservatory in Frankfurt, Germany.

    Explained: Why Black Sea matters in Russia-Ukraine war

    Photograph: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    A Ukrainian civilian makes molotov cocktails at a nightclub amid Russian attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 28, 2022.

    Also Read: Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Photograph: Alexander Ryumin/TASS/Getty Images

    A local resident is seen by a house damaged in a shelling attack in Donetsk Kuibyshev District.

    Photograph: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

    Volunteers for Territorial Defense Units stand in formation, check their weapons, put on yellow armbands, get marching orders and ship out to their posts to defend the city from the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

    Also Read: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Photograph: Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

    A Ukrainian woman, who expected her family talks to her relative through the border fence at the train station in Przemysl. On the fifth day of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, thousands of asylum seekers arrive by trains to Przemyl. Each train's capacity is estimated at two thousand people.

    Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    Ukrainian territorial defense forces in a basement used as a military base on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine.

    Also Read: 2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    A civilian member of a Territorial Defence unit rests in a bomb shelter on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv.

    Also Read: World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Putin over Ukraine invasion

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Celebrity chef Jose Andres feeds hungry refugees at Ukraine's borders; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Celebrity chef Jose Andres feeds hungry refugees at Ukraine's borders; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    We will not rest till... says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan - ADT

    'We will not rest till...,' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it RCB

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon