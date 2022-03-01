  • Facebook
    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    As Russian bombs wreak havoc in Ukraine, the contrast between the two leaders - Putin and Zelenskyy - of the warring nations could not be starker.

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    As Russian bombs wreak havoc in Ukraine, the contrast between the two leaders of the warring nations could not be starker.

    On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, was seen sitting with his defence officials, with a stern face and tie pulled tied. On the other hand, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 44, posted yet another defiant video from the streets of Kyiv on his social media accounts.

    Even before the war began, social media users have time and again drawn comparisons between the two leaders, who are being seen as two different generations and two different visions of Europe. Russia's war on Ukraine may be far from over, but it appears that Zelenskyy is clearly winning the public relations battle.

    A lawyer-turned-comic, Zelenskyy went from playing Ukraine's President on a popular television series to actually being elected in 2019. According to political experts, Zelenskyy represents modern Europe, which seeks to move beyond the nationalist tendencies that ignited the two World Wars.

    As for Putin, the Russian President has always lamented the collapse of the Soviets in the 1990s as the 'greatest geopolitical catastrophe' of the last century. A former KGB agent, Putin has vowed that any party trying to impede or "create threats for our country and its people must know that the Russian response will be immediate and provoke consequences you have never seen in history."

    Ukraine's official Twitter handle posted a photo marking the difference between Putin and Zelenskyy ranging from family and military to diplomats and place. The post was tweeted with a caption that read: Two Leaders, Two Worlds... Freedom will prevail. Twitteratis went berserk over the post, which has now led to yet another meme fest even as Russian troops continue to wage war against Ukraine.

