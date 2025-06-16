Image Credit : ANI

Learning from 2018, Carney has steered this year’s summit away from tradition. Rather than risking a failed joint communique, the Canadian leader has opted for a series of short joint statements, covering issues like wildfires and rare earth mineral security, to avoid unnecessary drama.

This cautious approach has a clear goal which is to insulate the summit from disruption while showing Canada can lead with a steady hand. The brief meeting between Trump and Carney before the main sessions may set the tone, especially as Canada eyes a future trade agreement that removes tariffs on key goods.

In a recent interview, Carney emphasized one key takeaway from the last time Trump attended. To keep the message consistent, in private, in public, and after the summit ends.