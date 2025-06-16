According to a report by Reuters, the Trump administration issued a memo over the weekend, highlighting 12 concerns about these nations and seeking remedial measures.

The Trump administration is considering extending the travel ban to 36 more countries as it cracks down on illegal immigration.

According to a report by Reuters, the Trump administration issued a memo over the weekend, which was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The memo highlighted 12 concerns about these 36 countries, seeking remedial measures.

Some of the concerns mentioned in the memo include questions about the security of the passports of the countries highlighted. It also underscored that some governments were either not competent or not cooperative enough to produce reliable identity documents.

Another concern highlighted by the administration was the lack of cooperation by some countries in facilitating the removal of their nationals from the U.S., who had been ordered by the relevant authorities to be removed from U.S. soil.

The memo also noted that nationals of certain countries were overstaying their visas.

A few other concerns include antisemitic or anti-American activity, or the involvement of some individuals in acts of terrorism in the U.S.

“The Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days,” the memo said.

If the Trump administration adds these 36 countries to its travel ban list, it would significantly expand the existing ban, which currently imposes a complete restriction on travel from 12 countries, while seven countries are subject to a partial ban.

