One year since October 7 massacre: Israel releases unseen footage of Hamas onslaught; WATCH videos

As Israel marks the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday released previously unseen footage capturing the intense confrontations during the tragic event.

The first clip features the elite Multidomain Unit, also known as the "Ghost" Unit, as they engaged Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Re'im. Tragically, during this battle, Col. Roi Levy, the unit's commander, and Cpt. Yotam Ben Bassat were killed while fighting against overwhelming odds.

A second video shared by the IDF reveals the aftermath of the battle at Sderot's police station. In this harrowing footage, Hamas terrorists are seen having taken control of the building, resulting in the deaths of several police officers. This video was filmed from the tank of Col. Benny Aharon, who was the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade at the time.

As the nation marks this somber occasion, flags are being flown at half-mast across Israel. The observance commenced at precisely 06:29 AM, the time of the initial attack, with a moment of silence held in the Knesset courtyard to honor the fallen.

During the memorial service, Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, addressed the nation, stating, "Let the people of Israel remember his sons and daughters, the faithful and the brave, Israel Defense Forces, and all the underground fighters and the fighting divisions in the people's formations, and community members of the informant, the security, the police and the prison service, who sacrificed their lives in the war for the rise of Israel, And everyone who was murdered in the country and outside of it at the hands of murderers from the terrorist organizations."

Since the onset of the conflict, Israel has conducted extensive military operations in the Gaza Strip, reportedly striking over 40,000 targets and identifying 4,700 tunnel shafts. The military has also destroyed 1,000 rocket launcher sites.

Recent casualty figures released by the IDF reveal the heavy toll on Israeli forces, with a total of 726 soldiers killed since the October 7 attacks. Of these, 380 soldiers lost their lives on that fateful day, with an additional 346 killed in subsequent combat operations initiated on October 27, 2023. Additionally, 4,576 soldiers have sustained injuries during this period, with 56 fatalities attributed to operational accidents.

The IDF reported mobilizing approximately 300,000 reservists, comprising 82% men and 18% women, nearly half of whom are aged between 20 and 29. Throughout the ongoing conflict, around 13,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel, with further projectiles originating from Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran.

In operations extending beyond Gaza, Israeli forces claim to have killed more than 800 "terrorists" in Lebanon, striking about 4,900 aerial targets and 6,000 ground targets. Furthermore, over 5,000 individuals have been arrested in the West Bank and Jordan Valley during this period, with significant leadership losses among Gaza militant groups reported.

As Israel reflects on the painful anniversary of the October 7 attack, the nation remains on high alert, aware of the persistent threats posed by Hamas and its allies, while honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who serve.

