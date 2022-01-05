  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

    “Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test & monitor health in home quarantine,” the guidelines said.
     

    Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 3:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, the Centre on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients. According to the new guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, a patient under home isolation will stand discharged after 7 days from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. The government said that there is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.

    “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over,” said the guidelines.

    “Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test & monitor health in home quarantine,” the guidelines said.

    “Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebrovascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.”

    Also read:  Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    “Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer,” the guidelines read.

    The guidelines have defined the asymptomatic cases as “laboratory confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.” “Clinically assigned mild cases” are defined as “patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93%.”

    “The patient should be clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer. Further a designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted,” said the guidelines.

    You can access the complete guidelines here.

    Several states have issued fresh guidelines to control the surge. India today reported 58,097 Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, India's cases crossed the 50,000-mark with several states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reporting a surge.

    Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa and Telangana together contributed to the 50,000-mark.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bhatinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine-dnm

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected-dnm

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims cheap tactics of Congress government in Punjab

    PM Modi security lapse: BJP claims protestors had access to PM's route, CM Channi refused to get on the phone

    Audi BMW reports record sales in India during 2021 Read details gcw

    Audi, BMW reports record sales in India during 2021; Read details

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles-ayh

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bhatinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Bathinda; MHA blames Punjab government

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine-dnm

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon