Centre issues new guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients amid Omicron rise

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, the Centre on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients. According to the new guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, a patient under home isolation will stand discharged after 7 days from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. The government said that there is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.

“Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over,” said the guidelines.

“Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test & monitor health in home quarantine,” the guidelines said.

“Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebrovascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.”

“Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines have defined the asymptomatic cases as “laboratory confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.” “Clinically assigned mild cases” are defined as “patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93%.”

“The patient should be clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer. Further a designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted,” said the guidelines.

You can access the complete guidelines here.

Several states have issued fresh guidelines to control the surge. India today reported 58,097 Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, India's cases crossed the 50,000-mark with several states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reporting a surge.

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa and Telangana together contributed to the 50,000-mark.