Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp's security measures lead to ban of 8.4 million accounts

    Your WhatsApp account could be banned! 8.4 million accounts have already been banned.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging platforms, constantly introduces new features. However, WhatsApp is now banning accounts one after another. Your account could be next.

    article_image2

    Nearly 8.4 million accounts have already been banned. Several accounts are being banned within just one month. WhatsApp accounts used for scamming are now being banned.

    article_image3

    The company has also published a transparency report on this matter. Around 8.458 million WhatsApp accounts have been banned, keeping user safety in mind.

    article_image4

    According to the company's report, action has been taken against these accounts between August 1 and August 31. 1.661 million accounts have been immediately closed. If a person files a complaint against another user, the account will be closed after investigation.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying

    iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18? gcw

    iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18?

    Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services soon; Is your city in the first rollout? gcw

    Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services soon; Is your city in the first rollout?

    Meta launches 'Scam se Bacho' campaign with Centre to combat online fraud gcw

    Meta launches 'Scam se Bacho' campaign with Centre to combat online fraud

    Reliance Jio's AMAZING Rs 3,599 annual plan: UNLIMITED data, calls, free OTT and more gcw

    Reliance Jio's AMAZING Rs 3,599 annual plan: UNLIMITED data, calls, free OTT and more

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon