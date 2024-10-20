WhatsApp's security measures lead to ban of 8.4 million accounts

Your WhatsApp account could be banned! 8.4 million accounts have already been banned.

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging platforms, constantly introduces new features. However, WhatsApp is now banning accounts one after another. Your account could be next.

Nearly 8.4 million accounts have already been banned. Several accounts are being banned within just one month. WhatsApp accounts used for scamming are now being banned.

The company has also published a transparency report on this matter. Around 8.458 million WhatsApp accounts have been banned, keeping user safety in mind.

According to the company's report, action has been taken against these accounts between August 1 and August 31. 1.661 million accounts have been immediately closed. If a person files a complaint against another user, the account will be closed after investigation.

