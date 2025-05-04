Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan today, Saturday. Winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected.

Similarly, scattered rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia today.