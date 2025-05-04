How to protect your electronics during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall?
Tips to protect your electronics during thunderstorms in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal amidst heavy rainfall warnings.
Rain and storm forecast again in Bengal. Winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected in the districts. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain today. According to sources, an orange alert has been issued in seven districts including Kolkata on Saturday.
Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan today, Saturday. Winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected.
Similarly, scattered rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia today.
For extra protection, you can use a service entrance surge protector. Similarly, you can use a surge protector. It removes excess electricity to the ground.