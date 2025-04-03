Google Photos to get a fresh look soon? Check out the expected new design and features

Read Full Gallery

Google Photos is an app that beautifully organizes the photos we take by year, month, and day. That app is coming in a new design and a new look. With rounded corners, a floating bottom bar, and a changed logo, it's hard to look away. Find out what changes are coming to it.

Major changes in design

The Google Photos app is going to change completely. According to new information, Google has sent survey links to some users. In it, they compared the current design with the new design and asked for opinions. Whichever one most people voted for will be finalized. So, they say there will be a lot of changes in the new design.

Rounded corners

The photo frame will soon come with rounded corners. This gives the app a more beautiful look. Floating bottom bar: The new "Search or Ask" bar is at the bottom of the app. There is a square button on the right. This will be a shortcut to the collection page. Also Read | ChatGPT breaks records! 1 million users join in an hour after Ghibli Art craze

Logo changed

Instead of writing "Google Photos" at the top left, there is a small app icon. This makes the app lighter. Google has modernized the filter and selection icons. The writing style in the "Memories" section has been improved.

Is the design finalized?

Currently, Google has not officially announced these changes. But, the survey images suggest that Google is working deeply on the new design. It may be released in a future update. Tech experts say that these changes will give Google Photos users a new experience. Also Read | Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

