Elon Musk REVEALS why you should stop using hashtags on X

Elon Musk suggests abandoning hashtags on X (formerly Twitter), claiming they're visually unappealing and no longer necessary for system analysis. He echoes sentiments expressed by X's AI chatbot, Grok, which describes hashtag use as desperate and ineffective.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

Since acquiring the business two years ago, Elon Musk has altered the dynamics of Twitter, which is now known as X. Numerous additional features have already been added to the site, such as the ability to post job openings, support for the AI chatbot Grok, and video and audio calls.

Musk is now attempting to alter X and social media in general by claiming that hashtags are unnecessary and that we should cease utilising them in our postings. Musk was responding to a query on the use of hashtags on X where Grok AI chatbot gave a detailed answer, as you can see.

article_image2

It's intriguing to see Musk support the viewpoint expressed by the AI chatbot, which operates on a platform that he owns. In other words, he essentially opposes the use of hashtags, for two reasons: first, as Musk noted in his essay, they are unsightly, and second, the system no longer requires them.

When it comes to analysing what is popular on social media, hashtags have been around for years. We can now quickly search for topics and posts on Twitter, now X, thanks to the addition of these tags. Musk's statement, however, implies that they are no longer required by the X system to monitor the posts. He probably created a novel method for examining the postings' algorithm on X.
 

article_image3

Using hashtags is like a desperate cry into the internet blank and trying too hard, as the Grok AI answer makes obvious. The fact that hashtags are your ticket to nowhere is also mentioned. These all demonstrate how X has changed since Musk's concentration on the platform and how his presence on your feed is unrelated to his desire to be visible everywhere, even if you don't want to.

