Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

CCTV Security Camera Deals

Get high-quality CCTV cameras at great discounts in the Amazon sale. If you are looking for an affordable and reliable camera to monitor your home, office, or shop, this is the perfect opportunity. Whether your budget is ₹1,000 or ₹4,000, there are various options to suit your needs.

Sekyo WiFi Video Calling CCTV Camera

Sekyo WiFi Video Calling CCTV Camera: A multi-functional camera designed for ensuring safety, the Sekyo CCTV camera features 1-click video calling, 2-way talk, and 360-degree view. Its motion detector keeps you updated on any activity, while its night vision capability captures detailed footage in low light. Ideal for monitoring children, elderly family members, or pets, this camera also provides instant app notifications for added convenience.

CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV

CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera: This high-tech camera offers 360° panoramic coverage and Full HD video quality. Its AI-based detection system sends instant alerts. With full-color night vision and a 20-meter IR range, it ensures clear footage even in low light. It also supports storage up to 256GB via SD card, making it an excellent choice for home and office security.

FINICKY-WORLD 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV

FINICKY-WORLD 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Camera: At ₹2,999 with a 67% discount for just ₹999, this camera offers excellent value for money. It provides sharp images and videos via the V380 Pro app on your smartphone. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it features a 130° wide-angle lens and supports two-way communication through its built-in speaker and microphone, making it a versatile solution for any security system.

Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera

Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera: Coming with a 4.6-star user rating, the Xiaomi security camera delivers clarity. It offers 3MP high-definition video at 1296p resolution and has an f/1.6 aperture for clear, colorful images even at night. Its 360° rotation ensures comprehensive coverage, while AI-powered human detection reduces false alarms. The talk-back feature allows for instant communication, making it a user-friendly choice for your security needs.

Trueview 3MP HD 4G SIM CCTV Camera

Trueview 3MP HD 4G SIM-Based CCTV Camera: Originally priced at ₹13,000, this premium camera is available at ₹3,599 with a 72% discount. It offers 266° pan and 90° tilt, providing comprehensive and wide-angle views. Equipped with 10X digital zoom, three night vision modes, and storage up to 256GB, it's ideal for professional-grade surveillance. The high-sensitivity microphone and half-duplex audio intercom ensure clear communication. Secure your home or office with these feature-rich CCTV cameras and enjoy peace of mind knowing your space is always monitored.

