Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

High-quality CCTV cameras with various prices and features are available at discounted prices in the Amazon sale. Within a budget of ₹1,000 to ₹4,000, you can find cameras suitable for home, office, or shop.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

CCTV Security Camera Deals

Get high-quality CCTV cameras at great discounts in the Amazon sale. If you are looking for an affordable and reliable camera to monitor your home, office, or shop, this is the perfect opportunity. Whether your budget is ₹1,000 or ₹4,000, there are various options to suit your needs.

article_image2

Sekyo WiFi Video Calling CCTV Camera

Sekyo WiFi Video Calling CCTV Camera: A multi-functional camera designed for ensuring safety, the Sekyo CCTV camera features 1-click video calling, 2-way talk, and 360-degree view. Its motion detector keeps you updated on any activity, while its night vision capability captures detailed footage in low light. Ideal for monitoring children, elderly family members, or pets, this camera also provides instant app notifications for added convenience.

article_image3

CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV

CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera: This high-tech camera offers 360° panoramic coverage and Full HD video quality. Its AI-based detection system sends instant alerts. With full-color night vision and a 20-meter IR range, it ensures clear footage even in low light. It also supports storage up to 256GB via SD card, making it an excellent choice for home and office security.

article_image4

FINICKY-WORLD 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV

FINICKY-WORLD 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Camera: At ₹2,999 with a 67% discount for just ₹999, this camera offers excellent value for money. It provides sharp images and videos via the V380 Pro app on your smartphone. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it features a 130° wide-angle lens and supports two-way communication through its built-in speaker and microphone, making it a versatile solution for any security system.

article_image5

Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera

Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera: Coming with a 4.6-star user rating, the Xiaomi security camera delivers clarity. It offers 3MP high-definition video at 1296p resolution and has an f/1.6 aperture for clear, colorful images even at night. Its 360° rotation ensures comprehensive coverage, while AI-powered human detection reduces false alarms. The talk-back feature allows for instant communication, making it a user-friendly choice for your security needs.

article_image6

Trueview 3MP HD 4G SIM CCTV Camera

Trueview 3MP HD 4G SIM-Based CCTV Camera: Originally priced at ₹13,000, this premium camera is available at ₹3,599 with a 72% discount. It offers 266° pan and 90° tilt, providing comprehensive and wide-angle views. Equipped with 10X digital zoom, three night vision modes, and storage up to 256GB, it's ideal for professional-grade surveillance. The high-sensitivity microphone and half-duplex audio intercom ensure clear communication. Secure your home or office with these feature-rich CCTV cameras and enjoy peace of mind knowing your space is always monitored.

Top 5 Bikes for College Students; Full 2024 List Here!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beyond Bullet trains: A new era of rapid transit with Hyperloop technology vkp

Beyond Bullet trains: A new era of rapid transit with Hyperloop technology

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's final X post on AI and copyright goes viral after sudden death; read here snt

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's final X post on AI and copyright goes viral after sudden death; read here

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground? gcw

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground?

Rs 1.94 crore GONE! Senior citizen held under 'digital arrest' for days; Here's what happened gcw

Rs 1.94 crore GONE! Senior citizen held under 'digital arrest' for days; Here's what happened

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon