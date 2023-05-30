Protesting wrestlers go on hunger strike at India Gate, say they will 'immerse' their medals into Ganges

Indian wrestlers have been protesting against WFI president Brih Bhushan Sharan Singh for over a month. Now, they have moved to India Gate in New Delhi on a hunger strike and have said that they would "immerse" their medals into the Ganges.

Image credit: PTI

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will immerse their hard-earned medals in river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate. Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympics, said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 PM.

"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to immerse them in the Ganges. After that there is no point in living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she said in the statement written in Hindi. The same statement was also shared by her compatriot Vinesh Phogat. Tuesday happens to be Ganga Dussera in Haridwar and possibly a day when a lot of people will be there to offer prayers.

