Varun Chakravarthy opens up about threat calls and battle with depression during 'dark time' of his career

Varun Chakravarthy reflects on his tough phase after being dropped post the 2021 T20 World Cup, revealing he battled depression and threats.

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy recalled a tough phase of his career after he was dropped from the India squad following the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chakravarthy was one of the star performers in the Men in Blue’s title run at the Champions Trophy 2025, where he emerged as the joint-second highest wicket-taker of the tournament alongside Mohammed Shami, with nine wickets in three matches. Chakravarthy played a pivotal role in India’s victories in the semifinal and final. In the semifinal against Australia in Dubai, the mystery spinner picked up a crucial wicket of Travis Head, who has been India’s nemesis in the ICC tournaments. In the final, Varun Chakravarthy picked wickets of Will Young and Glenn Phillips to register 2/45 at an economy rate of 4.5 in his spell of 10 overs. This was Tamil Nadu’s spinner first ICC trophy of his international career. However, four years ago, things were not so smooth for Varun Chakravarthy as he was dropped from the India squad after the T20 World Cup 2021. He was picked ahead of veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, but failed to justify his selection to the team as he went wicketless in the tournament, leading to criticism from fans and experts alike. After the T20 World Cup 2021, Chakravarthy was never on the radar of the selectors.

Speaking to Gobinath on his YouTube show, Chakravarthy stated that he went into depression for not being able to do justice to himself after he was picked for the T20 World Cup, while adding he felt regretted to have not taken a single wicket in the tournament. “It was a dark time for me. I was in depression because I thought I was not able to do justice after I was picked for the World Cup with a lot of hype. I regretted not taking even one wicket. After that, for three years, I was not selected. So, I think the comeback to the team was tougher than the path to my debut," the 33-year-old said.

Varun Chakravarthy further revealed that he was warned from coming to India, adding that he received threatening calls and people used to track him down, resulting in him going into hiding. “After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls - ‘Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to.’ People came up to my house, tracked me down-I had to hide at times. When I was returning from the airport, a couple of people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional. “But when I look back at those things and the praise I am receiving now, I am happy," he added. Also read: IPL 2025: Ex-India batter wants THIS forgotten star to make national comeback, calls it 'biggest opportunity'

After consistently performing well in the IPL and domestic cricket in the last two years. Varun Chakravarthy received Team India recall for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Since then, he has been on redemption mode. In the T20I series against England, he was the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. On the back of his performance in the T20Is, Chakravarthy was added to the ODI squad for the series against England. Thereafter, the spinner was a surprise inclusion into the India squad for the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal. His selection to the squad was justified with his performance in crucial matches in the marquee event.

Speaking about the reforms he made in order to make a national comeback, Chakravarthy stated that he changed his daily routine and doubled efforts without even bothering whether the selectors would recall him. The spinner added that he is aiming to take his game to the next level after making a national comeback. “I had to change a lot about myself (after 2021). I had to change my daily routine, practice. Earlier, I used to practise 50 balls in a session, I doubled it. Without even knowing whether the selectors would recall me, it was difficult. After the third year, I thought it was all gone. We won the IPL and then I got the call-I was very happy after that.” the 33-year-old said. “I am not able to believe that all good things are happening in one go. I want to take it to the next level. I have faced setbacks, and I know how bad the criticism can be.” he added. Also read: Mitchell Starc hails THIS Indian player as 'mr.fixit' after India's Champions Trophy triumph

Reflecting on his Champions Trophy performance, taking nine wickets in just three matches after warming the bench for India’s matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, Chakravarthy stated that the tournament was a confidence booster for him. He also recalled the moment when he was informed about his inclusion in the ODI squad for the series against England. "I think the Champions Trophy was a huge confidence booster because I played only four matches. And when I performed well in those matches, I felt I belonged and that there was a place for me. But I didn't expect this success.” the spinner said. “After playing the T20I series finale in Mumbai, I was preparing to return to Chennai. I even got tickets for Chennai. But the next morning, I was told that I was in the one-day team too and was asked to come to Nagpur." he added.

Varun Chakravarthy further stated that he kept practicing even when he was on the bench in India’s opening two matches of the Champions Trophy. He added that head coach Gautam Gambhir had a word with him and asked to be ready for pre-match intensity ahead of India’s final group stage clash against New Zealand. “Even when I was benched for the first two games, I was practising. I wanted to get some opportunity, even if it was as a substitute fielder. I was in that mindset. After the second match.” Chakravarthy said. “After the second match, Gautam Gambhir came and spoke to me. He told me to prepare with the intensity of a pre-match day but said that he was not sure if I would play the game (against New Zealand). I prepared, and then on match day, I got to know I was going to play," he added.

