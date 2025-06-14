Image Credit : Getty

If Luis Diaz does leave this summer, Liverpool might find themselves thin on the left side of their attack. That’s where Wirtz could be moved out wide. But not in a traditional winger’s role, rather in a hybrid system where he drifts inside to operate between the lines.

Slot has preferred shape continuity in his setups, and Wirtz’s tendency to start wide and move into central areas could blend well with overlapping full-backs. Especially if Liverpool push for Milos Kerkez, the Hungarian full-back could provide the width while Wirtz works the inside channels.

His background playing on the left at Leverkusen gives this role credibility, even if Liverpool’s structure is different. The German playmaker’s intelligence in finding space could help unlock packed defenses from wider zones.